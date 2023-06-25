Grey Power 'disappointed' most large Invercargill supermarkets don't offer Goldcard discounts to pensioners

Countdown in Tay St, Invercargill, is the only big supermarket in the city to offer Goldcard discounts to its customers, each Tuesday.

A Grey Power leader in Southland has expressed disappointment just one of Invercargill’s five large supermarkets offer SuperGold Card discounts to pensioners.

However, the supermarkets who don’t say they give back to the community in other ways.

Stuff understands Countdown Tay St​ is the only big supermarket in the city that offers 5% gold card discounts to its pensioner customers, every Tuesday.

Those that don’t are Pak ‘n Save,​ Countdown Waikiwi,​ New World Elles Rd​ and New World Windsor.​

​Grey Power Southland office manager Stephnie de Ruyter said she understood some had offered gold card discounts in the past, and she encouraged them to consider reinstating it.

Goldcard savings of 5% added up for superannuates on fixed incomes and it was important health-wise they could afford to eat well, she said.

A Countdown spokesperson said it offered its “SuperGold card discount day” in about one third of its stores.

“We don't have a national policy for the programme and instead run it on a store-by-store basis depending on a number of different factors like local demographics, demand and customer feedback.”

Customers appreciated the discount day and Countdown was currently looking at how it could extend the programme to more of its stores around the country, the spokesperson said.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster said its supermarket owner operators at Invercargill’s Pak ‘n Save and New World supermarkets contributed to the community in other ways.

“In Invercargill the local owner operators regularly give back to their community, through the Foodstuffs South Island Community Trust and via local partnerships.”

New World Elles Road recently provided funding through the trust for Presbyterian Support and the composting system at Aurora College, while New World Windsor was a financial supporter of the not-for-profit Hawthorndale Care Village in Invercargill.

At New World, low prices were marked with tickets on hundreds of products and the prices were staying low for months at a time, while other discounts were also available.

Pak ‘n Save was committed to providing low prices and All Pak ‘n Save and New World grocers in New Zealand had a connection with community food banks or food rescue organisations, she said.

Ministry of Social Development partnerships and service director Shane Carter said the SuperGold Card provided savings on everyday products and services, and also free off-peak travel on public transport.

The decision whether to offer a SuperGold discount rested with business owners and they absorbed the costs of the discounts provided, he said.

There were currently more than 5000 businesses who had a SuperGold discount, operating more than 9000 stores across New Zealand.

“Supermarkets are an important part of the programme and there is a SuperGold discount available in around 100 locations.”