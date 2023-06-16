Theft victims: 'We couldn't let her do this to another company'

Thief Melanie Tyrell Anderson [Patterson] has been sentenced to nine months home detention in the Invercargill District Court on Friday, June 16.

The victims of a Southland thief want the public to be aware of the woman who ripped them off.

Melanie Anderson [Patterson] was on Friday sentenced to nine months home detention after admitting embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from two Southland businesses over seven years.

Phil Collinson, who with wife Sara Bolger owns Eden Haulage, read a victim impact statement in court, saying Anderson, aged in her late 40s, was his defacto sister-in-law who worked for and stole off his business for years.

“You are a very believable actor and liar, you betrayed my trust, you preyed on me,” Collinson told Anderson in court.

“When I was stressed ... you hooked even deeper into my bank accounts.”

He said Anderson was well paid, given the freedom to work from home with hours that suited her family, and she received sizeable Christmas bonuses and time off when she wanted it.

He was “working like a dog to make ends meet” while she was spending his company's money on frequent trips away and house renovations, he said.

The court case did not show that Anderson was so preoccupied with juggling her five bank accounts with fraudulent transactions, that she neglected his third-biggest customer’s account, forcing him to write-off about $98,000, he said.

“This is a massive amount for a little company.”

He regretted not discovering her offending earlier, to prevent her from stealing from the next company she worked for, which she did, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland fraud victims Phil Collinson of Eden Haulage and Desiree O'Sullivan of Gracetek have spoken in open court about the impact the offending of Melanie Anderson [Patterson] had on them.

“Invercargill is a small place Melanie, and the people here will not forget.”

Desiree O’Sullivan, who with husband Phil Grace owns telecommunications business Gracetek, hired Anderson in an administrative role. She was also in court to read a victim impact statement.

O’Sullivan said she had become ill and Anderson, who had her total trust, took over much of the workload.

“Mel took advantage of us during that time,” O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan was devastated when learning of the offending, saying it resulted in their accounts being in a mess and their cashflow being affected, meaning they sold a commercial investment property they had purchased for retirement.

The couple pursued the matter to ensure Anderson couldn’t do the same to other businesses, she said.

“We couldn’t let her do this to another company.”

O’Sullivan said she kept thinking of how she watched Anderson spend money on the likes of trips away, new clothes, handbags and a renovated house, “which we have now found out we paid for”.

“All that while she watched us struggle with our business and impacted our retirement plans.

“What sort of person could do this, worst of all, she knew my health wasn’t great,” O’Sullivan said.

Anderson’s lawyer, Jono Ross said she had paid reparation to the victims in full, had volunteered to partake in a restorative justice process, drafted apology letters and was now working at the meat works where she wasn’t handling money.

Judge Russell Walker said Anderson was sentenced to home detention only on the condition reparation was paid in full to the victims by the time of sentencing.

It’s understood she repaid $32,000 to Eden Haulage, of which $6000 was for accounting fees the company spent investigating her theft; and $44,000 to Gracetek, of which $7000 was for accounting fees the company spent to investigate the theft.

The judge said Anderson had stated she had made a huge mistake, and it had cost many people dearly.

The summary of facts says Anderson had told the police she took the money to fund her lifestyle and admitted to a shopping addiction.

Anderson’s job was to administer both companies accounts owed, and payment of wages.

On numerous occasions she created fraudulent creditor payments to companies known to do business with Eden Haulage, then banked these amounts directly to her personal accounts. She also paid herself in excess of what her payslips said, the summary says.

When working for Gracetek, on several occasions she paid herself more annual leave and sick leave than she was entitled to, and she created 43 false invoices which allowed her to deposit funds into her personal accounts, the summary says.