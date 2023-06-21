Southland councillor: 'Something needs to change around this table'

Southland District councillors have engaged in vigorous debate about its rates rises at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Southland District Council must start coming up with “innovative ideas” to curb rates rises because the current way of doing things is not sustainable, a councillor says.

Cr Derek Chamberlain spoke out at Wednesday’s meeting, when the council adopted its annual plan and set the average rates increase at 7.61% for 2023-24.

Chamberlain, the only councillor not to vote to adopt the annual plan, said his concern was the rates for the 2023-24 year were rising by $4.5m [7.61%] and council borrowings were more than $9 million.

“I question how sustainable that is going forward, where we will be in 10 years, what will the rates be?”

Residents wouldn’t be able to afford their rates down the track, and he believed more people would need help.

“We as councillors can’t just keep rolling out year after year the same thing, we are going to have to start coming up with some innovative ideas because this is not sustainable. No-one in business would adopt this model.”

Mayor Rob Scott said it was a nationwide issue and the majority of councils were currently looking at double-digit rates rises.

Scott agreed the council needed to look at different ways to get funding and that the rate rises were not sustainable.

Councillor Don Byars put the spotlight on his fellow elected councillors, saying rates had doubled in the district in less than a decade.

“The default position seems to be every time some spending comes, we tick it off, more spending, rather than the default position being to not spend money. So something needs to change around this table.”

Scott later said the council was working in an inflationary environment where costs were going up.

“Excuses,” Byars replied.

Councillor Darren Frazer asked what inflation was this year, and was told it was about 6.8%.

“So we are fairly close to inflation”, he said of the rates rise.

Scott said Government legislation was requiring the council to do increasing amounts of work but the funding it was receiving was limited, and the pressure was going on ratepayers.

“We don’t have any fancy stadiums or anything like that, we are actually focusing on that core infrastructure [such as] the roads and bridges.”

It was a “tough gig” for the council, and it would be difficult to strike a balance in the long term plan to achieve what it needed with the funding it had, he said.

Cr Chamberlain questioned why the council wasn’t advocating more for extra funding from central Government, but Scott assured him it was.

“We are continually advocating, and the sector is as well ... is it getting anywhere? Time will tell but, it’s not for want of trying.”

Councillor Jaspreet Boparai said since 2020 the district council’s rates had risen 24%, from $55m to $68m.

Though the overall average rates rise in 2023-4 was 7.61%, many residents would be facing double-digit rates rises, as happened last year, she said.

“We had people last year with 25 to 30% [rates rises].”

It was not sustainable and people would be questioning what they got for their rates, Boparai said.

Council staff told councillors urban ratepayers in the district paid 59% of the total rates and rural ratepayers paid 41%.