Southlander selected for Tour de France 'capable of stage win'

Southlander Corbin Strong will race in the 2023 Tour de France which begins on July 1. (File photo)

Southland’s Corbin Strong will race in cycling’s most famous event, the Tour de France, and he’s capable of winning a stage, his former coach says.

Professional road team Israel – Premier Tech has included the former Southland Boys’ High School student in its eight-man lineup to contest the 2023 tour, which begins at Bilbao on July 1.

Strong follows Tom Scully as the second Southlander to ever contest the great race.

No New Zealander has ever won an individual stage in the Tour de France, but Strong’s former coach Sid Cumming, from Invercargill, said the 23-year-old has the goods to do so.

READ MORE:

* Amy rules at Southland Sports Awards

* Southland cyclists take on international competition in Cambridge

* Aaron Gate relives his worst ever cycling crash and confirms that Die Hard is a Christmas movie



The Israel – Premier Tech team has a stated goal of going for stage wins during the tour, and Cumming believed Strong would get an opportunity to win a stage himself.

“They will say, this stage suits you, and the team will work for him, to try to get him to win.”

“He has won a stage on the Tour of Britain so if the ducks align he could be right there for a stage win [in Tour de France].”

Strong has previously won gold medals on the track at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games and is currently focussed on road racing.

He was an intelligent rider who had the ability to do anything, said Cumming, who coached Strong for about five years before he entered the New Zealand high performance programme at age 19.

Strong’s selection for the famous race was exciting for everyone who had helped him over the years, Cumming said.

“It’s one of those big things that every cyclist aspires to. It’s the pinnacle of road racing, so it’s pretty awesome.”