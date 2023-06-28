Closed Invercargill school building being converted into residential units

Construction manager Tavana Henry, left, and project manager Kelvin Low at the south side of the former Invercargill South School building, which is being converted into residential units.

A long-closed Invercargill school building is being converted into residential units.

Invercargill South School was one of several city schools closed by the Ministry of Education in 2004.

The property on the corner of Ness and Earn streets was subsequently purchased by Australian-based property investor M & Q Trading Ltd, which was converting the old school build­ing into units.

Once finished, the units could be used for social housing, but a deal with a social housing provider had yet to be completed.

M & Q Trading Ltd director Andrew Yu said the project was meant to start in 2020, but Covid-19 put a halt to proceedings.

Work started in early 2023 and the job would be finished by the end of the year, all going well.

The decision was made to repurpose the old school building into units rather than demolish it and start again.

The school building had good timber and solid foundations, “so it’s a waste if we demolish it”, Yu said.

The repurposing of the old school building had resulted in a “lot of back and forth” with the city council, given it was a different concept, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Project manager Kelvin Low and construction manager Tavana Henry at the north side of the site.

“Even though we have had challenges with the council ... compared to other councils it’s very easy to deal with.”

Project manager Kelvin Low said the old primary school’s history was not being forgotten in the repurposing of the building.

Some of the subcontractors who worked onsite had been past pupils, while timber in the old school staircase and ceiling beams were among the materials retained.

Old school memorabilia would be put in the corridor when the units were complete.

“The history part of it is quite nice,” Low said.

Terry Whittington, the principal of Invercargill South School for a decade until its closure in 2004, said he was pleased the bones of the school building had been retained for the residential units.

“They are keeping the majority of the school shape and size and converting it into something that will be useful in the community.”

The south Invercargill area needed up-to-date housing, he said.

“It’s good to see it’s being used for a good purpose for the area.”

When the units are built, Whittington and former school staff would be shown through the residential units by Low.

“He will show us what they have done with the old school,” Whittington said.