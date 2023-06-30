Son's crash leads mother to give young Southlanders with disabilities a sporting chance

Kerryn Douglas, of Invercargill, and her son Connor Douglas, 20. After Connor suffered a head injury, Kerryn realised there were few options for disabled people to participate in sport in Southland, so she created Inclusive Activity Murihiku [iAM].

Connor Douglas suffered a traumatic brain injury when crashing his BMX on a training ride in Invercargill in 2016.

After relearning to walk, talk and dress, he was eventually ready to ride again, and a brief return to the BMX track was followed by national titles in track para cycling.

Competitive riding during that time gave the teenager confidence and new friends.

During this period, Connor’s mother Kerryn Douglas said she noticed there was no support for disabled children to get into grassroots sport in Southland, and limited opportunities to enter high performance sport.

READ MORE:

* Basketball team giving people with disabilities 'a normalised opportunity'

* A former Southlander's passion for helping people with disabilities enjoy sport

* Helping kids living with disabilities get a chance to emulate their sporting heroes



This did not sit well with her, so she took action.

Douglas created Inclusive Activity Murihiku [iAM], a volunteer organisation which provides physical activity opportunities for people with disabilities in Southland.

Once a week the group meets and youngsters with physical disabilities can enjoy a sporting activity, ranging from archery, clip n climb, athletics, badminton, football and more.

Up to 10 people attend each time.

“Any number is great because it’s one less kid sitting at home thinking they are excluded,” Douglas said.

The activities got their bodies moving, was good for their mental health and allowed them to develop new friendships.

“It’s about giving chances to kids who feel they are failing because they aren’t as strong or as fast as other kids,” Douglas said.

“And it’s really nice for the parents to just celebrate their children being active.”

Ultimately, she plans to work with regional sports organisations and help build their capabilities so they can welcome children with disabilities into the fold.

But firstly, a sporting event the Southland youngsters can savour was on the horizon.

Douglas has founded the iAM Games, hosted by Inclusive Activity Murihiku and Supported by Active Southland. The inaugural event will be hosted at different venues in Invercargill on July 8 and 9.

Modelled on the successful Halberg Games, the iAM Games was billed as a two-day festival of fun for young people with disabilities. Adapted sports will include archery, goal ball, athletics, hockey, cycling, cricket, clip ‘n’ climb, rugby, football, swimming, waterpolo and more.

The Games will cater for young people aged five to 21, including those with a physical or intellectual disability, sight or hearing impairments or neuro diversity.

More than 40 youngsters have so far registered to compete, and Douglas wants the number to top 50.

“We want the kids to explore different sports and different methods of movement while in a supportive environment.”

She hoped the youngsters would find the satisfaction her son got from being involved in sports after suffering a disability.

“He was able to go on and explore the world of para sport, and you could see the joy he got from that, and other children should also be able to have that joy.”

Now aged 20 and flatting with his girlfriend in Invercargill, Connor agreed.

“It built my confidence and I realised there were other kids overcoming challenges just like me.”

Connor said he still struggled with everyday tasks and suffered from fatigue. He naps every day to keep on an even keel.

Though no longer involved in cycling, he would be a volunteer at the iAM Games and support the younger athletes in a mentoring role, he said.

The Southland Times is media partner for the Inclusive Activity Murihiku [iAM] Games.