'Insane' 25% electricity price hike confirmed on Stewart Island as steering group considers solar farm

An aerial view of Oban, in Halfmoon Bay, the main settlement of Stewart Island.

A Stewart Island resident says a 25% electricity price hike is the “last straw” for many islanders hit by numerous cost-of-living increases.

However, work is advancing to get an alternative power supply for the island, with a solar farm now the likely short-term option.

The Southland District Council-owned Stewart Island Electrical Supply Authority [SIESA] has confirmed a 24.62% electricity price rise on the island, from 65c per unit to 81c.

There is also an additional 4% rise in the "fixed monthly charge", from $97 to $100.88 per month, which covers the costs of sustaining the network connections.

Island resident Pip Leask, a 37-year-old mother who has lived and worked on the island for a decade, said the “insane” price rise added to already high power prices on the island, which is powered by diesel generators.

The increase added to other cost of living rises in areas such as rates, freight and food, she said.

“This is just the final straw.”

Supplied/Stuff Stewart Island resident Pip Leask, pictured with daughter Mairi, says the 24.6% electricity price rise on Stewart Island is insane.

Leask said she was an “extremely frugal” user of electricity, so her monthly power bill was between $150 to $200 a month. But she said she knew residents whose bills were upwards of $1000 a month.

Many island residents, including Leask, also had additional gas bills for the likes of hot water and cooking. “That’s gone up too.”

She said anyone that was “slightly financially vulnerable” would have a tough time absorbing another 25% hike in power.

Rising diesel prices had hiked up the island’s electricity bills, with Leask lamenting the inability of authorities to find an alternative power supply, despite years of talks.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District councillor Jon Spraggon says a solar farm is now the likely short-term option for power generation on Stewart Island.

Jon Spraggon, a Southland District councillor based on Stewart Island, believed the cost of living was a “little worse” on the island than on the mainland, and agreed it was becoming unaffordable to live there for some.

“When you come to Stewart Island you should realise it’s going to be more expensive, simply because we have a piece of water between us.”

The 24.6% power price increase was recommended in late 2022 by the Stewart Island Community Board, which governs SIESA, and adopted by the council last week.

Spraggon said it was not a decision anyone wanted to make, but it needed to happen or SIESA’s cash reserves would run out later in 2024, meaning electricity could no longer be generated on the island.

With the Government giving $300,000 in the budget for power generation investigations, a Stewart Island Rakiura Energy Solutions steering group was established and met three weeks ago.

Spraggon, who is on the group, said it was looking at a short-term solution of a solar farm being built beside the SIESA power station, to be supplemented by diesel generation. And a long-term solution would be hydro generation and perhaps wind turbines in the national park.

“[But] we all know how difficult it is to get things done in the national park.”

The group’s work programme would be released in early July, he said.

Scott O'Donnell, general manager of Switchme.co.nz which compares power company prices, said islanders paid much more in power than people in the North and South Islands.

The fixed monthly charge on Stewart Island equated to about $3.31 a day for its power users, whereas fixed monthly charges on the mainland varied between about 60c and $2.50 a day, he said. He expected it to be cheaper on the mainland because many more connections shared the overall cost of supply.

The unit price on the island of 81cents was "significantly higher" than mainland prices, which varied from 14.5c to around 30c a unit, O'Donnell said. He noted the island's unit prices were based on diesel generation, whereas the mainland's unit prices were based on well-established hydro, gas and sometimes coal powered generation.