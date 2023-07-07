Councillor: Te Anau Basin development plan can help diversify economy

Sights like this reveal why Te Anau is a popular tourist destination in the summer months.

A development plan for the Te Anau Basin will consider ways the tourist area can diversify its economy, its resident Southland District councillor says.

Work began on the Te Anau Basin Development Plan, after WSP NZ Ltd was appointed by the Southland District Council to design the plan.

The brief stated the final document will provide a detailed level of urban and spatial planning to further develop and align the plan with the Milford Opportunities masterplan, and support Te Anau’s growth into the future.

Te Anau, located in the southwestern corner of the South Island, beside Lake Te Anau, was considered a gateway for tourists heading to Milford Sound and the Fiordland mountains.

The plan will include recommendations and conceptual designs that consider a wide range of factors, including accommodation, service facilities, infrastructure location, recreational activities, roads, car parks, footpaths, cycleways, walking tracks, open spaces and improved CBD opportunities, as well as costings.

Councillor Sarah Greaney, who lives in Te Anau, said the plan originated from the Fiordland Community Board three years ago, as it wanted to know the scope for growth, diversification and future zoning in the Te Anau Basin.

“It’s a strategic plan for how the Te Anau Basin may look in the future. We need to learn now for future growth. There may be quick wins out of it, but it’s very strategic in nature.”

Barry Harcourt Te Anau attracts many tourists, but a development plan may reveal other industries which could thrive in the area.

There may be opportunities for growth in the tourism sector, but it was important to look at how to diversify the area’s economy, she said.

“When you are a rural town that has all its eggs in one basket, history shows the economy can suffer.”

Businesses in the Te Anau Basin area, many of which catered to tourists, suffered financially when international tourists were kept out of the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greaney said the development plan would consider how to get people to invest in non-tourist industries.

“That will be a good thing for the town, it will become more resilient and sustainable in terms of the economy.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District Councillor Sarah Greaney

WSP project manager Luke McSoriley said the formulation of the plan provided an opportunity for the Fiordland community to push its vision “of a thriving connected community of people that welcomes visitors, embraces sustainability and takes care of its environment”.

Residents and ratepayers would have opportunities to share their thoughts, with a series of engagement events planned.

Engagement with mana whenua would also take place.

Fiordland Community Board chair Diane Holmes said she was excited to hear what people’s visions for the area were.

The draft plan would be completed early 2024.