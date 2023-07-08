Fewer than 20% of Gore residents happy with council leadership, survey says

Respondents to a Gore District Council residents survey are unhappy with infighting at the council. (File photo)

Only 19% of respondents to a Gore District Council residents survey agree that mayor Ben Bell and councillors display sound and effective leadership.

Of those, 59% say they are disappointed in the council’s infighting since the new mayor was elected.

One resident said councillors needed to ‘’grow up a bit”, two cited chief executive Stephen Parry as being a problem, and another said Bell’s lack of experience was ‘’showing up big time’’.

The survey, carried out by Research First, surveyed 380 respondents by telephone and a further 281 gave feedback through the online survey, between March 18 and April 21.

The council had been plagued by infighting, information leaks and resignations since Bell was elected mayor, and in April voted unanimously for an independent review into its governance, to be carried out by Wellington lawyer Linda Clark.

The results of the survey were included in the agenda for a full council meeting on Tuesday.

The survey results showed 63% were satisfied with the performance of the council, a dip from 71% in 2022, while others felt the council did not listen to the ratepayers and were discontented with the way it spent money.

Residents who disagreed that the mayor or councillors displayed sound and effective leadership or had good strategies, were also asked if they had any comments on why they were dissatisfied with the performance.

Those residents’ dissatisfaction was mainly attributed to three key areas. The majority (59%) were disappointed in the council’s infighting that has occurred since the new mayor was elected, 10% were disappointed with how it was run and the lack of fresh staff/council/ideas, and 10% were disappointed with the new mayor and believed he lacked life experience for the role, the results said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Only 19% of respondents to a Gore District Council residents survey agreed that mayor Ben Bell and councillors displayed sound and effective leadership. (File photo)

Comments included in the results from respondents included: “The old timers aren’t interested in the young guy who came in, so they want him out, and they’re making his life as miserable as possible to get him out.”

Another said “I think they need to grow up a bit. They’re elected to do a job – if they can’t do that job they should resign and let someone else do it. The CEO can’t get on with the mayor, how ridiculous is that?”

In May, Bell refused to resign after two councillors asked him to, and a week later he survived a vote of no confidence after no one wanted to move the motion.

A month later, the council voted not to receive a petition calling for Parry’s resignation, although Bell voted against the motion.

Other survey results showed that 89% of respondents agreed the Gore district was a great place to live, and 77% agreed there was a great sense of community where they lived.

In June, the council released a statement saying an apology had been made by Bell and councillors to Parry, acknowledging and apologising for the hurt caused to the chief executive.