Simmonds launches election campaign with SIT zero fees pledge

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds says the National Party, if elected in October, will get rid of the Te Pūkenga mega-merger and SIT will be given the option of continuing with zero-fees.

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds has launched her election campaign by confirming a governing National Party will let the Southern Institute of Technology [SIT] make its own decision on whether to retain its zero fees scheme.

The SIT is the only tertiary provider to offer a no-tuition-cost education to all New Zealand students at all levels of study.

But Simmonds said the SIT zero fees would “be gone” at the end of 2023 if a Labour-led Government retained power at the October 14 general election.

The Labour-led Government has merged the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics into a new organisation, Te Pukenga, and the Tertiary Education Commission has introduced its own fees free initiative, but only for students in their first year of tertiary study.

Simmonds, the National Party’s tertiary education spokesperson and former SIT chief executive who was the architect of the zero fees scheme, confirmed the National Party, if elected, would get rid of the Te Pūkenga mega-merger and SIT would be given the option of continuing with zero-fees.

Labour List MP Liz Craig, who is based in Invercargill, said the SIT remained a vital part of the Southland community.

Supplied Labour List MP Liz Craig says she has “no doubt” that SIT, as part of Te Pūkenga, would remain central to the Southland economy for many years.

Given the region’s ongoing demand for skilled workers, she had “no doubt” that SIT, as part of Te Pūkenga, would remain central to the Southland economy for many years.

Southland’s lifestyle opportunities and relative affordability of housing would also ensure the SIT remained an attractive option for students considering their future study options, Craig said.

Simmonds, at her campaign launch, said the economy, cost of living and law and order were big concerns for local people.

“National will get the cost of living under control, deal with inflation, put a stop to wasteful spending, and deliver tax relief.”

She said the south could realise its full potential “with the right infrastructure, good tax policies, and fewer regulations”.

“Under Labour, people are struggling with the cost of living, with rent and mortgages and with making ends meet. They find it increasingly hard to access healthcare and fear increasing crime. Things must improve.”

But Craig said the Labour-led Government had made significant investments in education and training.

This included the Apprenticeship Boost, which supported employers to take on apprentices, and which would become permanent under a future Labour government.

Labour had also invested significantly to support households grappling with the cost of living, she said.

This included increases in the minimum wage, benefits and working for families, more support with childcare costs, the Winter Energy Payment and free school lunches.

Labour’s investment in primary mental health care had seen more primary mental health workers being available in Southern GP practices via the Access and Choice Programme, Craig said.

“Under Labour, Southland has also seen significant investments in its infrastructure, with financial support for things like Invercargill’s CBD redevelopment, the Stead Street Stopbank Upgrade, marae redevelopments and new public housing.”