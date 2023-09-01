Top cop says Gore police have learnt from mistakes in two high profile cases

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman says Gore police have made mistakes, but they have learnt from them. (File photo)

“We have acknowledged that we have made mistakes, and that is not to say that we will not make mistakes again.’’

Despite that statement in relation to Gore police from Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman, he said the public can be assured that they are turning up to work every day to do their best for the community, despite recently making admissions that they have made mistakes in two high-profile cases.

In the last week, police have given an ‘unequivocal apology’ for laying charges against the wrong person after a fatal crash near Gore in 2017, and admitted they ‘’missed steps’’ in the initial investigation into the death of a three-year-old boy in Gore.

The Otago Daily Times also reported that charges against two drivers were dismissed in the Gore District Court on August 17 after the judge called the police investigation ‘’sloppy”.

Bowman said staff at the Gore station were working hard for their community.

“When you look at the amount of cases Gore police have dealt with I think we’ve had some really good success in the Gore area, and I think you’ll find people in that community who are really pleased with the outcome of their situations,’’ Bowman said.

“We’ve had significant success in gang related crime and the community has seen that in Operation Pakari and for the first time we went into a second phase there and looked after the welfare of their whanau.’’

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The Gore police station.

But Bowman said police ‘’have conceded we made mistakes in two quite big cases’’.

Police staff had travelled to Waitara in June to front up to Kura Wijnschenk and her whānau and say sorry to them after it prosecuted her after the death of her aunt in a fatal crash.

But there was no apology for Paul Jones, whose son Lachie was found dead in the Gore District Council oxidation ponds in 2019. Jones had always maintained his son did not walk to the ponds and drown and last week, police admitted they missed steps in their initial investigation into the death.

A national investigations overview of police’s handling of the case will be carried out and police have self-referred the case to the Independent Police Complaints Authority.

Supplied Police have admitted they made mistakes in their investigation into the death of three-year-old Lachie Jones, but have not apologised to his father Paul. (File photo)

On Wednesday, the Coroner announced an inquest would be held into the death.

When asked why police had not apologised to Jones, Bowman said ‘’we’ve conceded we made mistakes and when the outcome of the Coroner’s inquest is determined we may revisit that’’.

He would not say whether officers involved in either case had been reprimanded in any way.

“There’s been some learnings ... I’m sure they have learnt from their mistakes,’’ he said.

“We have another review under way, we are certainly not shying away from that, and there may be more outcomes from that. We will revisit the case and see what we could have done better.’’

Bowman said he could not comment on the case that was dismissed in the Gore District Court because he had not been aware of it.