Gore District Council won't release details of potential payout to Parry

If Gore district ratepayers are funding a payout for Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry on his departure from the council – they won’t know about it.

Parry announced his resignation last Monday after 22 years of service. He will finish at the council at the end of November.

On Monday, Stuff sent the council a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request for correspondence, including emails, texts and WhatsApp messages, that mention Parry's resignation, as well as any that mention a severance payment.

Late on Thursday, the council responded saying ‘’the council has given consideration to your request. It is Council policy not to comment on the employment of individuals. This policy extends to the chief executive’’.

It said if any communications existed that were relevant to the request, the council would not release them in accordance with the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act Section 7 (2)(a) to protect the privacy of individuals.

Parry has also declined a request for a final interview with Stuff before he leaves the council.

Parry’s working relationship with new Gore district mayor Bell has not been far from the headlines since Bell narrowly won the mayoralty from long-standing mayor Tracy Hicks after a re-count in November.

Parry and Bell clashed almost right from the start of Bell’s mayoralty, and a month into his tenure the pair were already in mediation and no longer speaking.

On Monday, Bell said his working relationship with Parry was now ‘’friendly”.

The council’s Annual Report 2021-2022 shows Parry was paid $290,135 in 2022 and $290,513 in 2021.

This is not the first time the council has declined to provide details of potential payouts to employees.

Stuff requested details of any payouts to former general manager, regulatory and community services Rebecca Tayler, who was embroiled in a long employment issue with the council. The council declined the request but later released details stating it had paid $301,403 in legal fees in relation to the employment issue.

A response to a LGOIMA request from a member of the public, which is detailed on the councils' website, shows Parry approved expenditure in relationship to the issue.

Stuff also requested details of any payments made to former human resources manager Susan Jones, who left the council in 2022, and was re-employed on a contract as the governance manager.

That request was also declined.

No details of payouts to Tayler or Jones have been listed in the council’s Annual Reports.