Former staff member calls on Gore District Council to release details of any payouts to Stephen Parry

Former Gore District Council chief financial officer Doug Walker is calling on the council to disclose any payouts to departing chief executive Stephen Parry, who resigned last week.

A former Gore District Council staff member who says he was bullied by chief executive Stephen Parry is calling on the council to release details of any payouts to the departing CEO.

But the council says it stands by its statement last week that its policy is not to comment on the employment of individuals as it would be a breach of privacy, and the policy extends to the chief executive.

The council will not even confirm whether Parry is receiving a payout.

Doug Walker, who was the council’s chief financial officer from 2004 to 2006, says if Parry is receiving a payout, it is in the public interest that the details are released because the council is a public body funded by ratepayers.

Parry announced his resignation last week and will finish at the council at the end of October. Stuff lodged a request under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act for any details of a payout to Parry, but the council declined it sighting privacy.

Walker, who now lives in England, said if there was a payout it would be unbudgeted and unfunded expenditure, meaning the council would have to raise additional debt to pay for it.

“As a public body there should be no such thing in my opinion as not disclosing information due to privacy issues. As a public organisation the council should be fully open and transparent to the public on all its matters and activities and this should trump privacy concerns,’’ he said.

Gore District Council CEO Stephen Parry announced his resignation last week – but the council won't say whether he is leaving with a payout.

“If you are in the public eye there should be no secrets.’’

He believed payouts to other former managers should also be disclosed.

“If the CEO and senior manager payouts are able to be legally withheld from the public due to privacy concerns then I believe the law should be changed. Public bodies should be able to be fully scrutinised and if you work for a public body then privacy concerns should be secondary to public interest.’’

Parry hit headlines earlier this year amid claims of bullying council staff members, and was embroiled in controversy around the breakdown of his working relationship with mayor Ben Bell.

Stuff has spoken to several other former council staff members who claim they have been bullied, but cannot publish their concerns for legal reasons. In June, Parry told Stuff the allegations of bullying were ‘’extremely hurtful and stressful’’ and that no complaints of bullying by former dissatisfied staff against the council had been upheld.

Gore District mayor Ben Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry have had a very public falling out, but Bell now says the situation has improved.

“I also believe producing non-disclosure agreements within public bodies should not be allowed as there may be occasions where it is in the public interest for staff to speak out on matters impacting them as a result of their employment,’’ Walker said.

Stuff approached the Office of the Privacy Commissioner to ask whether it was in the public interest for any payouts to be publicly available, and whether the council should be able to use privacy concerns to not be fully open and transparent to the public on all its matters and activities.

It has referred Stuff to the Office of the Ombudsman because it is the organisation that deals with complaints about an agency’s refusal of information under the LGOIMA.

On Friday, Stuff laid a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman about the council’s refusal to supply the information.

Walker has sent Stuff details of the issues he had with Parry at the council, which resulted in him taking stress leave, engaging a lawyer, and attending mediation. He says it took a toll on his mental health, and he resigned and left New Zealand.

But his issues did not end there – Parry turned up unannounced at his home in London in 2009 and threatened him with expulsion from the New Zealand Accountants' Society if he did not retract public statements about the financial management of the council.