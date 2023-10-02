Invercargill minister to be next leader of NZ Presbyterian Church

Windsor Community Church Reverend Peter Dunn will be the future leader of New Zealand’s Presbyterian Church.

A Southland minister will be the next leader of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Reverend Peter Dunn was senior minister of Windsor Community Church in Invercargill, where he had served since 2012.

But on Friday last week, Dunn found out he had been elected Moderator designate – the spiritual head or leader of New Zealand’s Presbyterian Church – and would be stepping into his new role in 2025.

Born in Dunedin, Dunn became a carpentry apprentice in Gore aged 17, before getting a job with the team that constructed the Third Potline at Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter.

He later ministered at the Waipu Presbyterian Parish in Northland for 22 years, before serving on the Presbyterian Church’s Council of Assembly.

Dunne said he was humbled and honoured to be chosen as Moderator designate, and was looking forward to his next chapter.

Two periods of study leave, namely a solo 40-day retreat in the depths of Fiordland in 2008, and a five-week trip to Jordan in 2015, spending time on an archaeological dig site, had changed his view on “the meaning of life and everything”, Dunn said.

“Myths fall as biblical clues and scientific endeavour hold a conversation,” he said.