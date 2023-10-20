South Island shearing's 'Ranfurly Shield' up for grabs

Nathan Stratford, left, from Invercargill in action during the 2023 Waimate Spring Shears competition on October 6.

Southland has held the ‘Ranfurly Shield’ of South Island shearing for nearly a year without being challenged, and they want others to come down and have a crack at it.

The Colin King Shield, named after the multiple Golden Shears and National Shearing Circuit champion, and former Kaikōura MP, was inaugurated at the 2021 Marlborough A&P Show, and the home side were the first to get their name on it.

Southland then successfully challenged for the shield at a Christchurch event in November last year, but no challenges have been lodged for this summer.

The shield was put in place as a South Island shearing equivalent of rugby union’s Ranfurly Shield, and could be contested on an almost any time, any place basis, said Shearing Sports New Zealand’s Doug Laing.

Southland shearing veteran Nathan Stratford said he was keen to get the challenges rolling in from other regions, and reckoned the format provided young participants with a chance to shear alongside top-class competitors in a team environment.

To challenge, a team needed a shearer from each of the four classes – open, senior, intermediate and junior, and Stratford said Southland’s team would be made up of the region’s best, based on results in the grades.

The 2023-24 shearing sports season was already under way, and Stratford was in top form at the Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring Shearing Competition earlier this month, taking out the New Zealand Open machine shearing winter comb title.