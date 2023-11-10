Stadium Southland appoints Jo Hutton to general manager role vacated by Nigel Skelt

Jo Hutton: “I already have plans in mind to take the stadium into the future.”

ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill has found a new general manager to replace Nigel Skelt​.

Skelt left the role in April after a teenaged staff member quit in distress and made a complaint of inappropriate conduct against him in February.

On Friday, Stadium Southland Ltd announced that Jo Hutton had been appointed as the stadium’s new general manager.

Interim chairperson Hayden Rankin said the board was pleased with the calibre and number of applicants for the position.

After a robust process run by an international recruitment agency, Hutton was selected to take the venue forward, Rankin said.

“Jo really stood out for her leadership, management and strategic thinking skills,” he said. “We knew we needed to cast a wide net to ensure the best outcome.”

Hutton, who lives in Southland and has a background in retail management, said she was relishing the challenge of running one of the region’s iconic venues.

“I love ILT Stadium Southland and have often said how fortunate we are to have such an incredible and versatile, world-class facility,” she said.

“It’s fantastic how it can host top-level sporting events, shows and community festivals as well as being a hub for many recreational activities that promote wellbeing across our community.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Former Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt. (File photo)

Rankin thanked operations manager Ryan Sycamore for having stepped up as interim general manager.

“His excellent leadership has allowed us the time to be thorough, and we are truly grateful to him and the team.”

Hutton said she would use her first days in the role to get to know the team, meet with key stakeholders and funders, and learn about the inner workings of the business.

“I already have plans in mind to take the stadium into the future, but to lead a business and a team well, you have to understand it,” she said.

“No-one walks in and knows everything on day one, nor should they think they do.

“I already feel that there is a vibrant team culture at the stadium, so I will be working to enhance that by ensuring that our people feel valued and supported, right from day one.”

Hutton will officially start in the position on January 8, 2024.

Skelt resigned from the role after 24 years of working with the stadium, on medical grounds and for personal reasons, in April.

Following this, details emerged after his resignation became public that a teenaged staff member had quit in distress and made a complaint of inappropriate conduct against him in February.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Alan Dennis also stood down from the Stadium Southland trust following the Nigel Skelt drama. (File photo)

In May, Skelt also resigned as an Invercargill City councillor.

Details of a resolution, brokered by Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark at the behest of the stadium trust’s chairperson at the time, Alan Dennis, were kept from the public and Skelt’s fellow councillors.

The fallout saw Dennis voluntarily resign and Clark stand down from his role within the Stadium Southland trust.

Under Clark’s deal to resolve the complaint, Skelt was issued a warning and directed to undergo psychological counselling. A $3000 payment was to be made to the teenager, and an assurance given to her family that future managerial conduct would be monitored.

The deal Clark put together also included a confidentiality clause.

The Stadium Southland board conducted an independent investigation, completed by Christchurch-based barrister Tim Mackenzie, into the handling of the complaint.

A statement, released by the board in July about the investigation, said it had confirmed that although there were “shortcomings in the initial actions undertaken’’, at no time were express governance or constitutional obligations breached.

However, it did not elaborate on how that conclusion was reached.