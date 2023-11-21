Passion for outdoors sees McKee take on arborist challenge

Southland's Lucy McKee was a talented gymnast but is now studying to be an arborist.

A gymnastics background certainly helps aspiring arborist Lucy McKee.

The 19-year-old, in her first year of a Tree Surgery/Arboriculture degree at Otago Polytechnic, was loving the outdoor opportunities afforded by being a tree climber or arborist.

A passion to do something outdoors meant she was never going to be tucked up in an office and a visit to a careers expo last year opened her eyes to the possibility of becoming an arborist.

“I always knew that I wanted to do something outdoors as I didn’t want to be sitting on a computer all day.”

Like most teenagers, McKee admitted she knew little about arborists or tree climbing prior to the expo.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to be or much about arborists until I went to the career expo with my school and I met my tutor there, and then mum and dad came back to the afternoon session with me, and I thought it looked like a pretty cool thing to do, so I signed up.

“It’s so good. I am loving it.”

The former James Hargest College student said being nimble from her gymnastics days helped when squeezing between tight gaps which was part and parcel of her new-found passion.

“Having all those skills from being a gymnast transfer incredibly well into this sort of job.”

She remained involved in gymnastics, but as a coach rather than a competitor.

The year-long Otago Polytechnic course was coming to an end and all going well, McKee would soon be fully qualified.

“Hopefully I can pass everything,” she said.

Last weekend in Invercargill, the National Tree Climbing Championship was held at Queens Park and although McKee didn’t compete, she was still an active figure throughout the two days.

Her parents live in the city and McKee decided to get more experience by offering to volunteer at the championship.

“Myself and another classmate were named volunteers of the competition, which was pretty cool.

“I came and helped set up from the Tuesday and I think six of us ended up helping out. I really enjoyed being part of it. It was pretty cool seeing them compete and just how fast they can do it.

“It was so cool seeing these people who had been all over the world compete right there in front of me.”

Her class attended a regional competition in Christchurch which saw them compete, something that was certainly a bit different for McKee.

“I was stressing a lot about it being my first competition, but everyone was welcoming. The arborist community are so amazing. They were all cheering each other on. No matter where you finished, everyone is treated the same.”

The hardest part for McKee was picking up and learning different skills.

“Learning and adjusting to trust yourself being in the tree is really difficult. I am pretty good with heights, but it’s completely different with just your harness, guide rope and chainsaw, making your way up a tree, than being strapped in on a roller coaster.

“Putting trust in yourself and not trying to hurt yourself is a lot different to anything I’ve ever done.”

While McKee was the only girl in her class, she said her fellow students were “lovely and welcoming”, but she would “absolutely love to see more females get involved”. .

McKee was part of this year's careers expo and said it was inspiring being able to talk to other females about the trade.

As for tree cutting and pruning, McKee had already had friends and family asking to use her skills and no doubt there would be plenty more moving forward.