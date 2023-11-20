Winton teenager racing his way to the top with unconditional support

Winton Formula Ford driver Jacob Begg, 16, is one to watch for the future. He currently sits second in his class in the South Island Series, in his first year out of go karts.

Rising motorsport talent Jacob Begg is making a good fist of an opportunity that was too good to turn down.

The Winton teenager, who is in year 11 at Central Southland College, received a scholarship from the Crosbie family [Rachael, Jason and Alex], to compete in the 2023-24 South Island Formula Ford Series and jumped at the opportunity.

“Alex has been great to talk to about different things. They are very experienced people and without them this opportunity wouldn’t have happened. It’s pretty cool to see that someone that has had so much success is wanting to carry on and bring a youngster through. Our budget is not big, so we’re hugely grateful.”

He currently lies second in his class after two rounds of racing.

“It’s gone pretty well so far. We’ve had some ups and we’ve had some downs. The first round was quite stressful but overall we’re pretty happy.”

Round one was in Christchurch at Ruapuna, and Begg faced some challenges in the Friday testing.

“When I hit fourth gear to come across the line, the input shaft snapped from the gearbox to the motor. It took about three-and-a-half hours to fix.

“It was a hectic weekend, but we kept improving and overall we were pretty pleased with how it went.”

Begg had more problems in qualifying just as he was set to do a flying lap.

Robyn Edie Begg was the recipient of a scholarship from the Crosbie family, which is helping him move towards his V8 Supercars dream.

“The whole car just died. I got towed off the track. Unfortunately, the coil lead came off and it meant something so simple cost me in qualifying. I wasn’t able to register a lap time and had to start at the back of the field the entire weekend and for my first ever race in Formula Ford, it probably wasn’t a bad thing.”

His combativeness and willingness to keep fighting at Ruapuna saw him rewarded with third in his class.

”It was a nice way to thank all the sponsors and everyone who helped us get to there and backed me.”

Timaru hosted round two. He qualified second in class and just outside the top 10. However, Begg’s car blew a head gasket ending his weekend after one race.

“It threw a spanner in the works. It wasn’t ideal at all, but you take the good with the bad in motor racing and just keep moving forward.”

Invercargill is up next on December 2-3 and Begg, in his 1992 Van Diemen, wants to impress.

“We’re at Teretonga soon. I am looking forward to it. Hopefully I can do well and put on a bit of a show.”

Robyn Edie Begg is the second-youngest driver in the South Island Formula Ford Series.

At the George Begg Festival back in February, named after his great uncle, he drove the Begg FM3 owned by Dave McKenzie.

”Driving one of his cars was a surreal experience and a very special occasion.”

Begg has an impressive 22 sponsors on board, 16 featured on the car.

“All of them have been amazing, there is no pressure from any of them for me to perform, they just want to see a young lad from Winton giving it his best shot.”

Begg, the second-youngest driver in the series, was honoured to be the sole Southland competitor.

”Southland punches above its weight in all sports and to be flying the flag is pretty special as we’ve had some talented motorsport drivers come out of here like Damon and Brendon Leitch as well as Jordan Michels and so many others.”

Competing in Supercars remained his ultimate goal, he said.