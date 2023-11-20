Young Southlanders shine at Makos swim meet in Timaru

Young Southland swimmers Maleia Pou and Lucas Campbell won first-place ribbons at the Swimming NZ Makos Junior Festival held in Timaru from November 10-12.

Two young members of the Winton-based Johnston Waters Swim Club swam like fish at a recent meeting in Timaru.

Lucas Campbell and Maleia Pou, both 11 years, were the two shining lights in a team of 10 from the club that attended the Swimming New Zealand Makos Junior Festival from November 10-12.

Lucas, of Winton, picked up three ribbons for his efforts in the pool with a first, second and third, while Maleia, who travels from Riverton to represent the club, managed a first-place finish.

In the 11-year-old boys’ 50-metre freestyle, Lucas put a fourth-placed ranking behind him by powering through the water and winning in 30.71 seconds to beat his previous personal best by 1.5 seconds, making him the fastest in the South Island and eighth overall.

Maleia claimed victory in the 50m kicks for the 11-year-old girls. Her most impressive moment of the meet came in the 200m freestyle: she produced a 38-second personal best to finish fifth in an event for which she was ranked 17th.

Lucas was chuffed with his performance in the water.

“I was pleased as there was strong competition. I didn’t think I was going to win. I thought I had got second, but everyone told me I got first and I didn't believe them.”

Maleia was stoked by her efforts at the meet.

“It was good. I didn’t realise I had won until my mum told me. It was fun.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Lucas Campbell and Maleia Pou outclassed some top swimmers on the way to winning their races. They are pictured at the Central Southland pool in Winton.

Swim coach Brittney Johnston said it was the best the club had done in its five years of existence.

“In terms of first-place ribbons, it’s the best we’ve done. We have won other ribbons in the past.”

She was incredibly proud of the pair and their performance in the pool.

“There were a lot of tears of happiness for them. They put in some hard work to get there.”

Both swimmers train six hours a week during summer while the Winton community pool is open at Central Southland College. They then head to Invercargill’s Splash Palace, which accommodates the club during winter.

The other club swimmers are from different parts of Southland.

Also at the swim meeting, the Murihiku Swim Club’s Alexandria Curtis and Keeley Templeton picked up third placings, while the Waverley Swim Club’s Eilidh Gordon was a standout with three ribbons and broke two Southland swimming records in the process.

Johnston said she was stoked to see the other Southland swimmers do well as they all did the province proud.

The Southland long course championships are up next, and the main goal is the Makos South Island Junior Championships in Nelson next April.