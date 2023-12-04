Southland hockey star Malaysia-bound

Southland's Benji Culhane is captaining the New Zealand under-21 junior Black Sticks at next month's Junior World Cup in Malaysia.

Benji Culhane is excited to be forging his own New Zealand representative career.

His dad, Simon Culhane, played in six tests for the All Blacks in 1995 and 1996, which included a world record 20 conversions from 21 attempts against Japan in the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa, which still stands today.

Rather than follow Simon’s rugby pedigree, Culhane chose hockey as the sport for which he would don the silver fern.

“He had his own awesome career in black, but it’s nice to be forging my own path in something a bit different,” Culhane said.

He had played 11 tests for his country as a defender since making his debut in April and next month will captain New Zealand at the Under-21 Junior Hockey World Cup in Malaysia.

Culhane said he was excited about the opportunity of leading his country in Kuala Lumpur.

“Yeah, I am looking forward to it. It’s going to be a pretty cool opportunity.

“It’s going to be a great challenge and standing there hearing the national anthem play will be pretty special.”

In Kuala Lumpur, New Zealand would face a tough pool of Belgium, Netherlands and Pakistan, but if the side played to its potential, Culhane believed it could knock its opponents over.

“It will be tough, but hopefully we go alright. It will be good fun over there.”

New Zealand left for the Junior World Cup on November 30 with games getting underway on December 5 and running through to November 17.

Culhane said they were taking a youthful side with plenty of exuberance.

“It is a young side, but there’s also some experience in there as well, which is good.”

A warm-up tournament in Kuala Lumpur was held, with New Zealand winning two of its five matches.

“It was good to get over there and acclimatise because the heat was incredibly tough, so to be able to get over there and play some games in it before the tournament was a real bonus for us.”

Supplied Culhane has played 11 tests for New Zealand since making his debut in April.

He was also part of the wider Black Sticks men’s squad and was chuffed about that honour.

“It was pretty exciting when I found out and it’s something to push towards for next year. Every time I step out there in the black jersey, it is exciting.

“Debuting in April was an awesome experience. Singing the national anthem with the men’s team and the junior side was unreal.”

Olympic qualifiers were set for Muscat, Oman in January and Culhane wanted to be wearing black.

“It’s something I am definitely aiming for. I want to be part of that.”

Culhane, who had played hockey since primary school, was also a talented cricketer, but in the last year he had leaned towards the former.

”I loved my cricket growing up, but I just feel hockey is the path for me at the moment. The opportunity to represent my country in hockey has led to it.

“I’d love to after Christmas maybe get a little bit of cricket in, but it depends on selection. We will just see what happens.”

The 20-year-old credited his Southland upbringing as a big factor in helping him to where he was today.

“It’s awesome being able to represent New Zealand from Southland.”