Balls flying in all directions at Drummond Golf Club

Halfmoon Bay golfers from left, Sam Allen, Josh Chittenden, Tom Allen, manager Tim Dawson and Ryan Dawson, front, take part in the Golf Southland Futures Golf Day finals at Drummond Golf Club.

Golf Southland’s Primary Schools Festival of Golf finals at the Drummond Golf Club proved a big hit among the 32 teams in action.

Preliminary rounds were held in Southland’s four different districts, Northern, Western, Eastern and Town with the top performing teams from each area qualifying for the finals held in Drummond on Thursday.

Halfmoon Bay School, from Stewart Island, earned the right to qualify through the town division and then did whatever possible to make sure they were present at the finals.

“We had to come over the night before and stay the night in Invercargill, but the boys loved it,” manager Tim Dawson said.

Conditions for a period of play were less than ideal with showers falling while the golf took place, but Dawson said that didn’t deter the children.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Dipton School's Olivia Chrystall, 13, makes a putt during a round of golf drills.

“The rain doesn't bother them. They just want to get out there and whack the balls around. They love it.”

A team from Halfmoon Bay won the junior division last year and Dawson said it had started a bit of a buzz at the school.

Golf Southland development manager Simon Boland popped across to provide some coaching a couple of years ago.

“It’s starting to get a bit bigger over there now since Simon came over to visit and teach golf to the kids,” Dawson said.

Ten-year-old Ryan Dawson, said they were having fun playing golf.

”I love smashing the ball as far as I can,” Ryan said, while his teammates preferred the finesse elements of the game.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hauroko Valley School golfer Isaac Waikato participates in the chipping challenge.

Boland said the numbers for the regional events are bigger than they ever have been.

”We were at full capacity for Eastern and Western with 32 teams, while there were 16 in Northern and 25 in Town and we’ve never had that much interest before.

”We are seeing the benefit of the futures event and the positive impact it is having down here. It’s about 540 kids over five events. It’s pretty cool for our district.

”Some originally came here for a day off school, but next year they come back and are right into golf. It’s exciting seeing all the different schools from throughout Southland giving golf a go.”

To win the overall prize, teams need to have a girl in their team and Boland said the response had been outstanding among the schools competing.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Waiau Area School golfers from left, Luke Ward, 13, Michael Smith 12, Lynette Chambers, Micheal Gardyne, 12, Helen Hammond and Kathryn Hammond 12, wait for their turn.

“There were numerous girls here taking part and that’s great for the game. A lot of our top golfers in the area took part in this years ago, back when they were at school, so it’s great to see how much it’s grown. It shows there is interest in golf.”

The event was celebrating its 20th year and had always been held at Drummond Golf Club, which ran it as a fundraiser for Drummond Primary School.

Slices, topped shots and air swings may have been visible, but so were booming drives, glorious approach shots and outstanding putts on a day loved by the 128 year 5 to 8 children taking part.