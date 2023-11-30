Junior cyclists prepare to block visitors title challenges

Local cyclists preparing for the Southland Track Cycling championships which start at the ILT Velodrome on Friday. From left, Lily Keast, Alex Borrie, Benjie Shayler and Ollie Keast.

A high quality crop of talented junior riders headline the Southland Track Cycling Championships taking place at the ILT Velodrome beginning tomorrow.

Riders from Te Awamutu, Rotorua, Morrinsville, Christchurch, Dunedin, Invercargill and other parts of the country are competing in the three-day championships.

Cycling Southland major events manager Glen Thomson said there will be plenty of promising cyclists on display.

“There will be some national records challenged and potentially even broken. It’s a good event because you always get that unknown element, especially from the visiting riders.

“Some of the high performance riders might be on loads and light training at the moment, but they will still no doubt test themselves and put up some impressive times.”

Thomson said it was an event which always attracted high quality talent.

“You get a lot of riders from Canterbury and Otago because this is their home track as well, because there’s nowhere else for them to ride indoors, so they often come down here and compete.”

The velodrome is known for fast times. Former men’s sprint trio, Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster, scorched round four laps of the 250m track in an impressive 42.508 seconds at the 2019 Oceania Championships, producing one of the quickest times ever recorded inside the Invercargill arena.

Robyn Edie Alex, Benjie, Lily and Ollie are aiming to win titles in their respective grades.

Thomson said in order for the cyclists to fly round the track, they need wet cold weather outside and a stadium full of fans inside.

“We want as many people inside to make it nice and warm but cold outside as the air pressure drops and that’s conducive to fast racing and some cracking times.”

Close to 100 athletes are expected and many of the South Island riders are targeting the Southland event as the perfect lead-in to the nationals next year.

Southland's leading crop of junior cyclists are expected to be among the contenders.

“Even though it’s the Southland champs, we will be expecting them to break national records. Some of them are better than we have ever seen in those categories.”

Numbers for cycling are solid, however Thomson said the cyclists from Southland “continually punch above their weight” in terms of numbers competing.

Junior cyclists, twins Ollie and Lily Keast, Benjie Shayler and Alex Borrie were “excited” and “pumped” for the championships and had been training hard in preparation.

Many of Southland’s top cycling talents competed in this event when they were younger, including Tom Sexton, Eddie Dawkins, Natasha Hansen, Nick Kergozou and Corbin Strong.

The championships start with a night session on Friday, December 1 and conclude on Sunday, December 3.