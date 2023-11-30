SGHS aiming for glory at national schools sevens tournament

Southland Girls' High School sevens player Libby Carran gets in some last minute practice ahead of the Condor Sevens in Mount Maunganui.

Southland Girls’ High School are more than happy to take the underdog tag into this weekend’s Condor Sevens in Mount Maunganui.

They lost the South Island Fiirst XV girls final narrowly to Christchurch Girls’ High School earlier this year and head to the home of sevens focused on sending their seven year 13s out victorious.

Assistant coach Nathan Muir said they were heading north to bring back the title.

“We’re not going all that way to just take part. We are heading there to give it a good crack and with the team we have, I think we have a good chance of doing that.”

A lack of game time may hinder Southland Girls’ chances, not skills or fitness.

“We’re in a good space fitness and skill wise. There’s no other teams down here for us to play and St Hilda’s in Dunedin also have no one to play, and we tried to organise a game, but we couldn’t make it happen.

“We used to head to Timaru for a tournament, but that was in Fairlie this year and just too far away. In the past, Rugby Southland held club sevens, and we played in that, but between them and Otago there's been nothing for us, and it’s a bit sad.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Southland Girls' High School sevens team are aiming for the top 8.

Southland Girls’ have been going to Condors since 2012 and have made the final on two occasions.

They tackle New Plymouth’s Sacred Heart Girls’, Wesley College and Mount Albert Grammar on the opening day.

“It’s good going up there and playing those different schools. They don’t know anything about us, and we don’t even know anything about ourselves,” Muir said.

Captain Claudia Broomfield said the squad were primed for the national schools tournament.

”We’re excited for it. We are aiming to go up there and hopefully send our year 13s out on a high. That would be special.”

She said they’re super thankful to coach Maima Saili, who puts them through their paces.

“Alena’s mum is honestly fantastic. She teaches us so much about the game and we’re honoured to have her take us.”

Alena Saili and Amy Du Plessis are two former Southland Girls’ High players who have played in the Condor Sevens and gone on to don the black jumper and Muir reckons there could be another couple who announce themselves this weekend.

“We certainly have some talent,” Muir said.