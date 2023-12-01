Captains announced for Pack the Park

ITM Fishing Show host Matt Watson, second from left, has been announced as captain of the ITM Invitational Team for the Pack the Park clash at Rugby Park on January 27.

The inimitable Paddy Gower will make his debut as captain of the Blair Vining XV against Matt Watson’s ITM Invitational XV in the final instalment of Pack the Park in January.

Gower has been handed the captain’s armband by former BVXV skipper Bryce Casey for the January 27 match at Invercargill’s Rugby Park after successfully auditioning for the role.

The third Pack the Park rugby game is a thank you to the southern public and all those who have supported the late Blair Vining’s dream of establishing the Southland Charity Hospital, which will open in early 2024.

Stuff Patrick Gower has been named captain of the Blair Vining XV.

“As a rangy lock or blindside, inspirational captain and relatively accurate goalkicker, I feel my rugby potential has been unfulfilled,” Gower, 46, joked.

“I also want to bring attention to the desperate need to improve cancer care in regional New Zealand. Blair Vining is a hero to me. He stood up for his community and his country. The charity hospital is a massive step in his legacy, but there is more work to do. It is an honour to be a small part of this important work.”

AB Lime, sponsors of the Blair Vining XV, were excited to be involved, general manager Steve Smith said.

“Such a fantastic event to bring Southland together around a sport they love, but more importantly supporting a vision that Blair had for the Southland Charity Hospital. We want to do our part to support Missy, Della-May, Lilly and the many others who have worked tirelessly to keep the spotlight on this amazing hospital for Southland.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Charity Hospital board chair Dr Murray Pfeifer talks through the latter stages of the charity hospital build. Video first published in June 2023.

Watson, host of The Fishing Show, led the ITM Invitational XV in their last outing at Rugby Park in 2020 and said he couldn’t wait to return.

“Just like every other Kiwi, I was moved by Blair Vining’s journey and his incredible fight, so when I got asked to strap on the boots and help support the Southland Charity Hospital it was an easy decision, it took me about a second to say I’m in,” he said.

“I’m a massive rugby fan, so to get the opportunity to get out on the paddock with some of the legends of the game was a childhood dream come true.”

Team sponsor ITM was thrilled to be involved in Park the Park again, chief executive Sara Johnson said.

“This is an extraordinary event that captures a strong community spirit, and all for an important cause. Sponsoring the ITM Invitational XV is a privilege that we love being a part of,” she said.

“Who better to lead the charge as skipper of the ITM Invitational XV than Matt Watson? Matt’s passion for the game and his ability to inspire both teammates and fans alike make him the perfect leader. We can’t wait to see him lace up the boots again.”

An exciting list of former rugby stars was starting to take shape for the game, with former All Black captain Kieran Read, Chris Masoe, John Afoa, Mose Tuiali’i, Kees Meeuws, Brendan Laney, Willie Walker, Paul Miller, Davin Heaps, Hale T-Pole, Pita Alatini, Jamie Mackintosh and Mils Muliaina all confirmed.

Robyn Edie Former Southland Stag and Otago prop Jamie Mackintosh is one of many ex-rugby players lining for in the match.

Gower said his own rugby ability would at least provide some humour for the Southland crowd.

“I’m looking forward to the aftermatch. I am much more suited to aftermatches than actually playing.”

Watson said the 2020 game was something he would never forget and he was looking forward to more of the same in January.

“I’ve said it many times, Southland has an incredible community spirit, from the time we arrived we were taken care of and even out on the paddock the crowd was incredible, it was more like a festival or concert vibe than a sporting event.

“I honestly feel honoured to be invited to be a part of it, and I just hope my old carcass can hold together a little longer this time.”

While the Rugby Park grandstand and family zone had sold out, tickets for the free event were still available but had to be booked through Ticketek.

Tickets for the Gala aftermatch event at ILT Stadium Southland were still available for tables of 10.