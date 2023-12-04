Southland Hospital family room celebrates 10 years

From left to right, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) chief executive Wayne Howett, RMHC national corporate partnership manager Nadine Cooper, RMHC Southland family room supervisor Helen Walker and RMHC community advisor Ang Simpson celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Southland Hospital’s family room.

A room used by thousands of families of children admitted to hospital is set to celebrate a decade of supporting Southland.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room at Southland Hospital was opened on December 12, 2013. Since then, more than 1200 families had stayed at the facility, and thousands more day guests had visited.

Connected to the hospital’s children’s and neonatal wards, the family room provided support for families with children in hospital, and was a place for families to rest and recharge.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Southland family room supervisor Helen Walker had personally met almost every family that had stayed there.

“Every one of those families has had a unique journey with their child in hospital, but the key purpose of our role has always remained the same. It’s based around us taking care of daily necessities to allow families the ability to focus on their child,” Walker said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Ronald McDonald Family Room is connected to Southland Hospital’s children’s and neonatal wards.

RMHC community advisor Ang Simpson said local volunteers and supporters had played a pivotal role in the family room achieving its 10-year milestone.

“We rely largely on support from the community to keep our doors open for families that need us. Community support enables us to operate, so this is a milestone for Southland to celebrate together,” Simpson said.

Featuring four overnight bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen, laundry, bathroom, and outdoor BBQ area, around 120 families stayed in the room each year, and 99 nights was the longest stay recorded so far.

Volunteers have worked more than 15,000 hours supporting families since it opened in 2013, and the RMHC Southland team also raised funds for Southland families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch every year.

People wanting to donate to RMHC New Zealand can text LOVE to 8843 for an instant $3 donation.