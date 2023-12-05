International Volunteer Day: Southland volunteers unfinished business in Vanuatu

Volunteering is “joining up with something that’s bigger than yourself” says a Southland carpenter heading back to Vanutu next year to continue helping a prison get their facilities up to scratch.

Rob Wait recently returned to Invercargill after a one-year assignment with Volunteer Service Abroad (VSA) in Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila.

With a background in carpentry and joinery, Wait shared his expertise with the prison’s inmates who were building furniture to sell, assisted in upgrading the prison kitchen to allow inmates to bake bread, and installed a biogas plant to help the prison cut running costs.

“You’re joining up with something that’s bigger than yourself ... and it’s really such a lovely thing to do …such a contrast from what I’d normally be doing back in New Zealand,” he said.

His wife Katy had also been in Vanuatu, volunteering with an arts rehabilitation programme, and the pair would both be returning in April next year, as they felt like they had “more to give and more to offer”.

Rob Wait/Supplied The kitchen at the prison house where Wait helped rebuild an oven, used to bake bread that could be sold.

“There's not many people who would apply to go to a prison house in Vanuatu by choice, but it was just, I saw the ad again ... we saw that on the VSA website that they were looking for someone for the prison house in Vanuatu, and it was almost like they were kind of, sort of talking to us really, to say ‘come back’,” Wait said.

“There are so many instances in life when you look back on your life, and you go ‘I kind of wish I hadn't sort of given that up so soon, I wish I’d stuck around a bit longer’, and it’s that sense of it didn't feel like we’d really finished our time there yet.”

And though it was a “roller coaster ride” helping out at the prison, Wait said his experiences volunteering in Vanutau and Timor-Leste were life experiences that “just shine out”.

“If you look back on your life, they’re sort of real highlights, and it's the good and the bad, it's the challenges that you go through that make it this complete package,” he said.

“The place also gets under your skin as well ... even after cyclones, people are still smiling, and it’s very infectious ... and the people are seriously lovely.”

United Nations International Volunteer Day is celebrated every year on December 5.