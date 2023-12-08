The senior Southland riders breaking cycling records

Invercargill cyclists Jock Hughes, 74, left, and Peter Grandiek, 92, both broke records at the December 1-3 Southland Track Cycling Championships at the SIT Zero Fees Velodrome.

If you are struggling for inspiration, then look no further than these two impressive athletes.

Jock Hughes and Pete Grandiek shone at the recent Southland Track Championships at the SIT Zero Fees Velodrome from December 1 to 3.

Hughes is 74 and has only been cycling for 16 months, while Grandiek, 92, picked up the sport back in 2007 and hasn’t looked back.

Hughes’ record before the championships was in the 70-74 division with a time of 47.652, breaking Margaret Speed’s effort of 47.801 back in 2015.

When the champs got underway, she powered her way around the track in impressive fashion in the 75-79 age bracket, speeding home with a time of 46.823 seconds, a new record for this age group as none had been set prior.

“Honestly, I am still shocked and surprised I managed to bike so well,” she said.

Her first two record-breaking efforts were only an hour apart on the opening night and came in the 500m time trial, while she also bagged a further record on the Saturday morning for good measure in the 2000m individual pursuit.

“About half an hour before the championships started, I had a crack at the 70-74 age group and then, because of how cycling does their age grading, I was pushed up a division when the championships started.

“I ended up beating the time I set in the younger age grade about an hour earlier by nearly a second, when I gave the 500m time trial in the new division a crack. I was pretty chuffed with that effort.”

As no one had given the 2000m individual pursuit a go at her age, it was an easy decision for Hughes.

Robyn Edie Hughes and Grandiek are showing age is no barrier when it comes to cycling.

“I thought ‘why not have a crack?’ So I got out there and pedalled as fast as I could.”

She raced around the 250m track 10 times in a time of 3.26.060 minutes, to set a record in that event also.

The achievements were made all the more amazing by the fact that until she bought a bike last year through Wensley Cycles, she was scared of them.

“I never ever thought I would be competing in cycling races. I kind of jumped on my bike, gave it a go and loved it, and haven’t looked back since.”

Grandiek, who is 92, was the first cyclist his age to do a one-hour ride, and now holds a New Zealand record.

“It wasn’t easy. I certainly had to work for it. I was about one-and-a-quarter laps short of 26km.

“I always want to challenge myself. I had done it before a couple of years ago and no one had given it a crack at my age, so I thought I would give it a go and then someone else can challenge it.”

Robyn Edie Grandiek and Hughes get in some laps at the SIT Zero Fees Velodrome.

A fellow cyclist a couple of years older than Grandiek attempted a similar ride a couple of years earlier and managed 20km.

”If I couldn’t beat that, I would give up cycling. I am pleased, but I don’t get too excited. It would be nice if there was someone else in my age group to push me and challenge,” Grandiek said.

If it wasn’t for the awesome staff at Cycling Southland and the track being so easily accessible, they wouldn’t have broken the records, he said.

“I definitely wouldn’t have been cycling, they’ve been a huge help for me. It’s such a great facility,” he said.

They were now turning their attention to the New Zealand Masters in March and targeting a swagger of medals.