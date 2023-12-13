Southland shearing cousins gearing up for world record attempts

A Southland shearer is teaming up with her cousin to try to shear more lambs in eight hours than any women have ever before.

With two nine-hour world records already under her belt, Megan Whitehead will try to break two eight-hour records on home turf on Friday at the Grant Brothers Tin House near Gore.

Hoping to beat the solo women’s eight-hour strong wool lamb record of 601, Whitehead will also be joined by her cousin Hannah McColl to try and break the two-stand record of 903, set by a mother and daughter team in the King Country nearly 14 years ago.

Whitehead and McColl posted on their World Record Attempt Facebook page on Monday, saying they were “reunited and heading south”.

“Very excited about shearing some South Island lambs and putting some finishing touches on our shearing gear,” the post said.

Shearing Sports New Zealand/Supplied Whitehead will be joined by cousin Hannah McColl, in an attempt to break the two-stand Women’s eight-hour strong wool lamb record.

The attempts would be run under the auspices of World Sheep Shearing Records Society, with qualified referees monitoring the quality.

But the pair would still have time for breakfast, lunch and tea breaks, as nine-hour records were completed in five parts, and generally within a 12-hour period, Shearing Sports New Zealand media officer Doug Laing said.

“Shearers will have been preparing for their record attempts in most cases for over a year, often with running, swimming and gym work before and after the day at work in the wool shed, and there will have been individualised diets,” Laing said.

There were five shearing world record attempts in New Zealand last summer, among 11 worldwide. But Whitehead and McColl’s bid on Friday would be the first of eight attempts planned throughout the country between Friday and February 9 – thought to be the most in any season in New Zealand in 55 years.

Shearing Sports New Zealand/Supplied Whitehead will attempt to shear more than 601 lambs in nine hours in Gore on Friday.

Whitehead was part of a team in January 2020 that set the women’s four-stand nine-hour strong wool lamb record of 2066 lambs between them – a record yet to be surpassed.

The Southland shearer then broke the solo women's nine-hour strong wool lamb shearing world record a year later with a tally of 661 lambs, and though that record also still stood, Waikato shearer Sacha Bond would be trying to set a new world best on December 19.

The first ever women’s nine-hour record was set when Pam Warren sheared 344 lambs in Waikato in 1971, LIiang said.

“Over the years, rules were tightened, becoming more formal, and in 1983, after a hectic few seasons ... the World Sheep Shearing Records Society was established,” he said.