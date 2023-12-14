Sean Withy returns home to Southland

Highlanders flanker Sean Withy after scoring a try against the Western Force at Rugby Park in 2023. He has signed a three-year deal with Rugby Southland.

Rugby Southland have pulled off a major coup for the 2024 Bunnings NPC.

Dipton’s Sean Withy will return home, having signed a three-year deal with Rugby Southland.

Withy, currently on a full-time contract with the Highlanders, has played New Zealand age-grade rugby.

He was captain of the Southland Boys’ High School first XV in his secondary school years, and was named NZ Super Rugby U20 Championship Player of the Tournament in 2021.

Withy had been a key player for the Otago side over the past few years, racking up more than 20 appearances and captaining the side in the 2023 Bunnings NPC.

Despite the Highlanders underperforming in 2023, Withy consistently produced eye-catching, wholehearted performances.

Rugby Southland director of rugby Matt Saunders said Withy’s signing was a massive boost to the province.

SBS Bank Southland Stags Connor McLeod, Jack Taylor, Sean Withy, Hayden Michaels and Matt Whaanga at the Highlanders' headquarters in Dunedin.

"Sean is a brilliant player and leader in any team he's in. We've enjoyed watching his progress, and we're looking forward to having him back on home turf with many of his close mates."

Rugby Southland chief executive Steve Mitchell was also thrilled to get the hard-working flanker back in maroon, as it ticks off a goal the union had set themselves.

"We've always wanted to get our Southland players home, and Sean's capability as a player is going to lift our programme once again, as we have seen over the past three seasons.

"The team behind our team have been putting in the hard yards, and the programme is one that players enjoy and want to commit to."

Withy will join Southland following the Highlanders Super Rugby Season.

His signing takes Rugby Southland’s super rugby contingent to six for the 2024 season, with Ethan de Groot, Matt Whaanga, Jack Taylor and Hayden Michaels all with the Highlanders, while Viliami Fine is part of the Moana Pasifika squad.

Rugby Southland’s Conor McLeod has been named as a wider training squad member for the Highlanders for the 2024 season.

The halfback cannot be named in a game-day squad unless there are long-term injuries.