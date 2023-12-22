O'Connell has stellar year on greens

Julie O'Connell has had an outstanding year on the greens, winning a world championship, earning a Halberg nomination and being named in the New Zealand team for the 2024 trans-Tasman series.

It’s been a year to remember for Invercargill para-bowler Julie O’Connell.

She won a world championship with fellow New Zealand para-bowler Teri Blackbourn on the Gold Coast, where 42 nations across all bowls disciplines competed, has been nominated for a Halberg award for their efforts, picked up a silver at the multi-nations tournament in March, her first time donning the Silver Fern and has earned selection in the New Zealand squad to face their Australian counterparts in the 2024 trans-Tasman series in Wellington.

They knocked over the world's top ranked side Scotland, the Commonwealth Games gold medallists in the Gold Coast final, much to the delight of the New Zealand fans in crowd, many of whom were supporters from O’Connell’s Waverley Bowling Club in Invercargill, who had ventured across to support her.

“It’s been a whirlwind year, quite incredible really when I think about it. I cannot thank them enough for their support. I definitely think it played a big part in helping us earn victory over Scotland. I was honoured having them there.

“I also had lots of family there as well to support, which was super special to me.”

O’Connell said her and Blackbourn gelled so well on the greens, despite their age difference and meeting for the first time at Auckland Airport, before heading away to multi-nations.

“I am 64, and she’s 29, and I think that’s why we worked so well together on the green. We weren’t sure if we’d gel, but we did incredibly well. We got on super well.”

“We did well at that and were thankful Bowls New Zealand gave us another chance.”

O’Connell was one of three vying for a spot at Brimingham in 2022 but missed out, so admitted that added fuel to the fire when she was given the chance to represent New Zealand.

O'Connell is honoured to have been nominated as a finalist for a Halberg Award alongside teammate Teri Blackbourn.

“I thought the pinnacle was the silver at the multi-nations. I never thought I would be a world champion. We had this excellent relationship, I lead and Teri was skip and it just worked so well.”

The Halberg nomination is fantastic for the sport of bowls, but also para bowls, O’Connell said, who has a spinal injury affecting her ability to walk, while teammate Blackbourn has rheumatoid arthritis. Both disabilities can make bowls hard at times.

“I wear a brace around my ankle to help me. You have people with various diabilities being able to play bowls and it’s fantastic we all get that opportunity. There’s a huge diversity in the disabilities, but you can adapt it to suit you. It’s a great sport.”

“Bowls New Zealand have been absolutely fantastic with us. It’s surreal to be on the long list for the Halbergs and would be amazing to make the final and go up to the awards and represent Bowls New Zealand. They really looked after us.”

O’Connell is coached by Ian Brown, who has been great for her development and has nationals in Christchurch in January as preparation for the Australian series.

“This year we get to play people of all disabilities and I think that’s great. It’s more competition and makes for a much better challenge.”

The 2026 Commonwealth Games would be a dream come true, but with uncertainty over who is hosting them, O’Connell said they might be out of reach.

Into her 14th year of bowls, O’Connell is still enjoying it.

O'Connell said it's been an honour to represent Bowls New Zealand in 2023.

“I love it. I started when I was 50. I wish I had picked it up when I was 30. It’s great. The social side is great and you get round the country and overseas. There’s awesome opportunities. It’s a game for everyone. You can play socially once a week, or more competitively. That’s what makes bowls so great.”