Dedication and hardwork sees Leitch rewarded with maiden title

Race car driver Brendon Leitch at Teretonga Park, Invercargill. He rates the 2023 season as his best yet.

Brendon Leitch was after a big 2023 season and that’s exactly what transpired.

The 28-year-old rated the year as the biggest of his career to date, in what was also his first full-time season as a driver.

He managed some podium placings and even took out the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe Title, thanks to a fantastic final race, which saw Leitch needing victory to claim the crown in the sixth and final round of the one-make series.

“It’s definitely been my most successful year on paper as a driver. I am pleased with how it’s gone. Winning the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe Title was a really proud moment for me. It was the most special moment in my career for me. It was the perfect way to give back to a lot of people who have supported me.”

“Elevan podiums out of 16 races and two of those were wins. Winning the European Championship ranks at the top of that for me and first championship for me. It’s pretty special. On top of that, racing in the 24 hours of Spa and the Paul Ricard 1000, a couple of big races were special.”

“Doing the Asian Le Man Series last year was massive for me and to be invited back this year is special. I must be doing something right.”

Leitch, who is about to celebrate 10 years with Dayle ITM as his sponsor, couldn’t be more grateful for their support, said the chance to be a full-time driver and focus purely on racing made a massive difference this season.

”It’s pretty crazy being able to call it a full-time job. The people are amazing and it’s so much fun racing cars all the time and working with a bunch of cool people. I love it and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“It was a massive bonus for me being able to fully focus on being a driver this season, rather than having to fit other stuff around the driving. I could concentrate on each round and workout where I needed improvement and that made a huge difference for me.”

The first two rounds of the Asian Le Man Series have been and Leitch labelled it an up-and-down weekend.

“I finished fifth in the first race and then had a DNF due to a technical problem.”

The second Asia Le Mans Series event round 3 is not until early February, so Leitch is now back home in New Zealand relaxing and enjoying some time with family before an action-packed 2024 gets underway.

“I’m excited for the Asia Series. I get to recharge back home for a bit and then will head to Dubai where I get to do some more racing.”

Leitch said it’s great being from Invercargill and showing others you can become a full-time driver from the smaller places.

Back in New Zealand and at the track where he grew up, Teretonga, Leitch fitted in some driver coaching on a whirlwind visit to Invercargill before Christmas.

In the new year, he’s off to the United Arab Emirates and the Hankook 24 Hours of Dubai being staged at the Dubai Autodrome from January 12-14, then he heads to Abu Dhabi where he will be supporting and coaching drivers, before a week off and two more Asian Le Man Series races in Dubai and Abu Dhabi race in a busy five-week stretch, before heading back to Europe with the Michelin Le Man Cup starting in April.