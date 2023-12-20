Southlanders amongst Halberg nominations

Southland’s Tori Peeters has had a standout year in the javelin ranks. Her best moment to date is earning a nomination for the Halberg Awards.

Some standout performances from Southland athletes have led to their nomination for the 61st ISPS Handa Halberg Awards.

An inspiring 76 nominations from National Sports Organisations and an esteemed independent nominations board have been submitted for the awards.

The winners will claim their well-deserved spotlight at the Halberg Awards, an event that promises an evening of celebration and recognition.

It’s been a breakout year for Gore javelin thrower Tori Peeters. She finished 13th at the world championships in Budapest after missing out on the final by 7cm, while in May she bettered the New Zealand record with her effort of 63.62m in Yokohama.

She backed that up with a second place in the Diamond League finals in the United States, while she also managed her first podium placing in Silesia, also in the Diamond League.

It’s been the best year of her career to date and a nomination for the Halbergs is a fitting reward.

”Honestly I am pretty shocked about my nomination but equally stoked. I think this year is the best I have had to date, so to be recognised alongside some New Zealand’s household names is pretty cool,” Peeter said.

Supplied Tom Sexton in action at the Oceania track cycling championships on March 27.

The 29-year-old split with her old coach Debbie Strange in May and while it was stressful, Peeters said she was stoked with how the year panned out and now she was working with Kirsten Hellier, the old coach of Valerie Adams.

“To have the results I did this year was great and I am looking forward to building on it next season.”

Peeters, who had been nominated for the first time, had set herself some lofty goals, including reaching the 64m automatic qualifying mark for Paris and performing in a couple of Diamond League events.

“I really want to put my name on the map and cement myself as a name on the world athletics circuit. I also would love to be on the podium in Paris and win a couple of Diamond League events.”

Invercargill cyclists Tom Sexton and Nick Kergozou had also been nominated alongside New Zealand teammates Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate after grabbing bronze in the men’s team pursuit at the world championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Black Ferns Sevens featuring Alena Saili were up for team of the year, while Invercargill para-bowler Julie O’Connell was nominated on the back of a standout year.

She teamed up with Teri Blackbourn to claim a silver earlier in the year before knocking over top ranked Scotland in the final of the world championships to claim gold.

O’Connell said she was blown away with the nomination and said it was something she never really expected.

“It’s an honour to have been nominated and fabulous for Bowls NZ to have recognition.”

The awards would be broadcast on Sky Sport and Sky Open, straight from the heart of Spark Arena in Auckland, on February 14, starting at 8pm.