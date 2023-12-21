Active Southland welcomes new board members

Active Southland has welcomed two well-known community faces onto their board Trinity McMahon and Rex Capil.

Active Southland board chairperson Bevan Ellis said the pair, who have been co-opted onto the board, would provide significant value to the governance of Active Southland.

“Rex comes to the board with a wealth of governance experience at an international level,” Ellis said.

“Likewise, Trinity is deeply connected to many of the communities that we work with and we are excited to have her on the board.”

McMahon is the regional public services director at the Ministry of Social Development and Capil is the group manager for community spaces and places at the Invercargill City Council and the World Baseball Softball Confederation Oceania vice president.

The pair join current members Ellis, Matt Russell, Katie McRae, Pauline Smith, Sonya Carey and Nikki McRobie on the Active Southland board.