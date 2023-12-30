Excitement growing as Tuatapere Sports Day set to celebrate 114th edition

Peter Templeton will again be the man on the microphone at Tuatapere Sports Day on Monday. His 35th year on the mic.

Expect to see something a little different at the Tuatapere Sports Day on Monday.

In its 114th year, the annual sports day is a favourite for many people visiting rural Southland over the holiday period, however, there’s a change to the programme for 2024.

With the Waiau Star Rugby Club out of action due to flooding damage sustained a few months ago, the annual sports day has decided to drop a sport as a result.

Cycling has been left off the schedule this year, partly due to the unavailability of the rugby club but also because of its lack of numbers from 2022.

“The Inesons who run the cycling for us and who do a fabulous job are unavailable this year and with the clubrooms out of action and only four cyclists competing last year, we thought it would be easier to leave it off the programme,” Tuatapere Axemen Athletic Society president Peter Templeton said.

“We will definitely bring it back next year, as it’s a big part of our sports day.”

They’ve also had to increase the number of portaloos on offer, due to the club being closed for health and safety reasons.

Templeton said they had assembled a strong field of axemen for Tuatapere.

“We’ve got Bobby Dowling lining up and he’s well known in New Zealand wood chopping circles and down here. We also have some Australians, a couple of Welsh axemen and even an Italian down to compete, so there’s going to be plenty of exciting competition.”

John Hawkins Southland’s wood chopper Bobby Dowling is set to line up at the 114th edition of the Tuatapere Sports Day.

Tuatapere is the last stop on a five-day tour around Southland and Central Otago for the wood chopping competitors.

Templeton said lookout for the likes of Tuatapere trio Ben Edgerton, Sam Unahi and Jack Richards, three talented axemen from Western Southland, who had all represented New Zealand at under-21 level.

The bush craft and wood chopping events will begin about 9.30am and run till about 4pm.

Athletics is also scheduled from about 1pm, and they always get a good mix of competitors.

“Some are as young as seven, while others can be up to 70 years old. It’s about getting out there and having fun, although some do take it seriously as there’s a reasonable amount of prize money on offer.”

A popular event on the schedule is the family relay, which always attracts a large crowd.

Templeton attended his first sports day when he was 7 years old in 1954, and he’s been on the sports day microphone calling out events for the past 35 years.

“It’s a great family day. It’s $5 for an adult, and it’s free for children. There’s plenty of entertainment and things to do. We also have plenty of activities for the younger kids to keep them busy,” he said.