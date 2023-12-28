Christmas extravaganza set for Riverside Speedway

There’s set to be plenty of action at the Aotea Electrical Riverside Speedway tonight as drivers from throughout the South Island attend the Christmas meet.

Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway is set to finish 2023 in style with their Christmas Championships taking place.

The South Island’s best speedway racers are all set to converge at the Riverside Speedway as the club wraps up what’s been an impressive year on the track.

Drivers from Christchurch, Nelson, Dunedin, Cromwell, Invercargill and other parts of the South Island are scheduled to line up tonight in an action-packed field.

Riverside Speedway president Chris Kergozou said they were expecting a high-quality field.

“The best drivers in the South Island will be here racing. We have some quality fields across all the grades. There will be plenty of entertainment. We always get a good turnout.”

The club has the event around the same time every year as it coincides with race meetings in Christchurch, Dunedin and Cromwell.

At Riverside Speedway there will be a new kids' race on display that will feature drivers from throughout the South Island.

“There’s two types of kids' races. We hold one of the grades down here but not the other one, so it’ll be exciting for everyone to see some new race take place down here.”

Robyn Edie The Saloons will be a highly anticipated race at the Christmas Championships taking place at the Riverside Speedway.

The event was also set to feature a firework extravaganza, however, the person organised to do this failed to get back to the club.

“We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to hold that event, but thankfully someone else has come forward and said they’d help run one, so we’re looking at March sometime. Fans always enjoy fireworks.”

Invercargill’s Mark Dobson, who heads into the saloons in hot form after he claimed his maiden Southland title recently, is one to watch.

Others to keep an eye on include stockcar driver Luke Fallow, Brent Bradley in the street stocks and Kahu Moxham in the production saloons.

Racing gets under way at 4pm.