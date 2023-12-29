Firefighters battle blaze at large truck bay for four hours in Southland

A large fire at a truck bay on State Highway 6 south of Lumsden.

A workshop at a truck bay on State Highway 6, south of Lumsden was on fire on Thursday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Lyn Crosson said they received reports of a commercial building well alight around 10.30pm.

She said initially crews from Lumsden and Balfour were sent to extinguish the fire, but on arrival, more water tankers were required due to the area not being well reticulated.

More fire trucks and water tankers from Mossburn, Dipton, Riversdale, Winton and Invercargill were sent, Crosson said.

Brayden Lindsay/Stuff A burnt car and corrugated iron roofing could be seen on the scene of the fire on Friday morning.

Around 2am on Friday, firefighters had to dismantle the shed to extinguish the fire, she said.

“The property was extensively damaged in the fire,” Crosson said.

The fire was treated as not suspicious and no one was inside the commercial building at the time, she said.

Crosson said the last fire truck left the truck bay south of Lumsden township on SH6 around 3am.

The fire was contained and a fire investigator would attend on Friday morning, she said.