Trio awarded life memberships for dedication to sport

Pictured after receiving Southland Otago Axemen Association life memberships are, from left, Brian Gutsell of Gore, Peter Egerton of Tuatapere and Wayne Corbin of Riverton.

Brian Gutsell, Peter Egerton and Wayne Corbin all have something in common – they’re the newest life members of the Southland Otago Axemen Association.

The trio were awarded their honour during the recent round of competition over the festive season.

Southland Otago Axemen Association vice president Stephen Unahi said they were fitting recipients of their membership.

“They are all-no-nonsense great members of our clubs. All three of them are often first to lend a hand when it comes to getting equipment to events or helping set up, or carting the wood to shows. They’re well-liked and get along with everyone,” he said.

Unahi, who is also manager of the New Zealand men’s team, said they were all fantastic club men, who did a mountain of work to make sure events went ahead.

“Brian has been secretary for at least the past 15 years. He is also involved in the handicap side of the sport, which is an important part and sorts out our funding. He always helps out, lends a hand.”

Corbin is president of the Otago Southland Axemen’s Association and has been involved with the sport for around 40 years.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Corbin has been president of the Otago Southland Axemen Association for the past 10 years. (File photo)

“Wayne’s a great bloke. He’s been president for about the last 10 years. He is always helping with things like towing trailers to venues. He’s a huge part of our club,” Unahi said.

He’s also involved with the Southern Axmen crew and helps facilitate events in Christchurch and various other places.

Corbin and Gutsell, who still compete, have been part of the New Zealand veterans team for the past five seasons at different competitions.

Although no longer competing, Egerton is often the man in the middle refereeing the events and part of the administration team.

“He’s always reffing meetings around Southland and being the ring marshall, organising everything and sorting referees, helping at working bees, collecting logs and helping out where he can,” Unahi said.

“You only have to ask and all three of them will come running and be the first to help.”

Gutsell said the membership had caught him by surprise.

“It’s a huge honour, something like that. A life membership in anything is a massive honour,” he said.

Gutsell’s been involved with the club for more than 25 years and is a big part of the Southland and Otago wood chopping community.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gutsell has been a regular in the New Zealand veterans wood chopping team over the past few years. (File photo)

He was introduced to the sport through his father and grandfather, who were competitors, and said there was plenty to like about the sport.

“The competitiveness, the spirit, the camaraderie between competitors. It’s a good competition.”