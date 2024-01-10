Dryden celebrates 50 years as street stock racer

Invercargill stock car driver Steve Dryden, 69, is hoping to celebrate 50 years as a competitor with a New Zealand title in Wellington.

Invercargill street stock racer Steve Dryden is showing no signs of slowing down as he recently reached 50 years of driving in the sport.

He started the 50th year off in style with a Southland title, something he’s achieved on numerous occasions, and he’s heading to Wellington in a couple of weeks for the national championships, hoping to bring home his first New Zealand title.

It’s the one accolade that has eluded him throughout his career. He’s picked up North Island titles, South Island titles, numerous club titles and winning the national title would be a fitting reward for Dryden, who gives everything to the sport.

“It’s an addiction. Some people enjoy pokie machines as their addiction, mine is speedway.”

Dryden, 69, is a driven winner and admits he’s not a fan of losing.

“When I’m out there, I am out there to win. I hate losing.”

Over the years, he has made some lifelong friends and a few enemies, as expected.

“I am me. I go there to race and will say what I think needs to be said, and some people don’t like that. I try and keep out of the politics and just enjoy my racing. Like anything, there’s always an opponent or two who try and take you out.”

There have been plenty of highs and the odd low throughout the 50 years, including several fourth and fifth placings at the numerous national championships he’s attended.

“They certainly frustrate me. I’ve been very lucky injury wise and haven’t had anything really serious.”

Robyn Edie Dryden racing to victory in the Street Stocks Cecile Kergozou Memorial Trophy race back in 2015.

The upcoming national championships in Wellington will present Dryden with a tough challenge if he wants to win his first title.

“In our class there are 115 cars entered, which will be the biggest nationals ever for street stock. It’s about 71 from the North Island and 44 from the South Island, of which most from the South Island could win, but from the North there’s probably only about 25 cars who realistically have a chance.”

Dryden admits luck is needed in the sport and knows he will need plenty of it, if he’s to return victorious.

“80% of it is luck and 20% is skill and I will need plenty of it in Wellington.’’

He’s got no intentions of stepping aside from the sport anytime soon.

“There’s a guy competing who is in his 80s and a few others in their 70s, so I still have a bit left in the tank. I will be racing until I am in a pine box.”

He took up the sport because, as a 19-year-old, he was hanging out with the wrong crowd and getting into trouble, so someone introduced him to speedway.

Dryden’s raced at all but two tracks in New Zealand since beginning back in 1973.

“It’s basically foot flat, don’t give a s...*, hit what you like if you have to, or run and be smart. It is just something that I fit into. They are getting stricter on what you can and can’t do now.”

Robyn Edie Dryden checking over his car ahead of Wellington on January 20.

Dryden is a life member of the Riverside club in Invercargill, which he loves, and even joined a couple of North Island clubs to try and win a North Island title.

“I was the first South Islander to go up there and win a North Island title.”

He drives a front-wheel drive Mitsubishi TJ Magna Ralliart v3000, which took 400 hours to build. It's a car not well liked by the other drivers.

“It’s front-wheel drive and they don’t like losing to front-wheel drive. So it’s going to be very difficult for me in Wellington.”

Dryden expects Wellington to be a reasonable track with the conditions the same for everyone.

“Door-to-door, hard-nosed racing, that is what I enjoy and there’s a good bunch of drivers from Christchurch and Dunedin who do that.”