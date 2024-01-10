Southland bowlers roll way to medals in Christchurch

Southland’s bowlers who picked up medals, from left, Warren Petterson, Mo Henderson, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Julie O'Connell and Aiden Takarua from the Bowls NZ national championships in Christchurch.

Five Southland bowlers picked up medals at the recent Bowls New Zealand National Championships in Christchurch.

Adopted Southlander Aiden Takarua – who moved to Invercargill last year, plays for the Waikiwi Bowling Club, but represented Point Chevalier, of Auckland, as he’s a member of both – has defeated Gore’s Sheldon Bagrie-Howley 21-19 in a thrilling final to win gold in the men’s singles, leaving the defending champion with silver.

The final had multiple lead changes and Takarua took a chance late in the match, which saw him crowned victor.

Julie O’Connell claimed silver for her efforts in the open disability pairs with Phillip Huwyler, while Warren Petterson and Mo Henderson finished with bronze for their showing in the same event.

Winning was a real honour for Takarua, who first picked up bowling when he was six years old.

“Winning was special. I have only been down in Southland a few months, but it’s great to have moved down there and been able to carry on playing bowls to a strong level.”

The 24-year-old was stoked to have won his first national title in what were less than ideal conditions as rain pelted down during the final.

“It was a fantastic final which could have gone either way. The rain, I think, actually helped me because the greens in Christchurch were incredibly fast and the rain slowed them down for the final and that played into my hands. It could have gone either way. Sheldon was a great opponent.”

Takarua said the decision to move to the Deep South hadn’t hurt his bowls.

“It’s been awesome for me the move to Southland. The move has been good for me in being able to get some singles titles. It’s great. I am still adjusting. I have only been down there about four months but loving it so far.”

It was a star-studded field with several national champions, Black Jacks and former New Zealand representatives in the field like Bagrie-Howley, Ali Forsyth, Gary Lawson, Sean O’Neill and others.

“There were some world champions and lots of national champions in the field, so to get past them and win was a pretty cool feeling,” Takarua said.

His dream was to one day represent the Black Jacks.

Supplied Bagrie-Howley is hoping to make it back-to-back national titles.

“I am just going to continue focusing on bowling well, doing my best and hopefully, I can gain selection into the Black Jacks or a NZ development squad. That would be a great achievement for me.”

Takarua was full of praise for the level of bowls in Southland.

“It’s fantastic there are a number of great players. It’s a community which is incredibly passionate about their bowls.”

Overall, it was a fantastic showing from all the Southland bowlers who took part.

Craig Tinker, Craig Merrilees and Elliot Mason were the others to make through to the post section in the men’s singles.

In the pairs, Bagrie-Howley teamed up with former Southlander Caleb Hope, Takarua with South Canterbury’s Tom Taiaroa, and Merrilees with Tinker all suffered defeats in the round of 128, while Ben McHugh, Murray Swain, Dave Robinson, Earl Doidge and Mason advanced another round or two before losing.

Robyn Edie O'Connell, who represented the Waverley Bowling Club, has picked up silver in the open disability pairs, playing alongside Phillip Huwyler.

O’Connell was beaten in the round of 16 in the open disability singles, while Waihopai’s Roger Strong and Winton’s Warren Pettersen also made the post section play.

Bowls Southland president Simon Flett said the results of the Southland bowlers were encouraging to see.

”It was fantastic for Aiden. I guess we can adopt him as one of our own, since he’s living and playing down here now, while Sheldon was very unlucky, but it’s great to see bowls in such a good space down here. It just carries on from our success from the previous year.

”All of our bowlers did Southland proud and showed the hard work they are putting into the sport is paying off.”