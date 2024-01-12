Shearers heading 'to war' for world record attempt

Shearers, from left, Blake Hewes, Max Winders, Trevor Holland, Trent Hewes, Josef Winders and Ben Boyle are training to break a shearing world record.

Five young shearers from New Zealand’s country heartland “will go to war” when they take the stand for a crack at a world record in Southland this weekend.

All the gang – five going against the clock and a trusty backup – work alongside each other at Forde Winders Shearing based out of Riverton, a coastal township about 25 minutes’ drive from Invercargill.

They will head inland to chase history at Grant Bros Farm, Campbell’s Block, in the Hokonui Hills above Gore, in their world shearing record attempt on Sunday, starting at 7am.

Their sights are trained on the world mark of 2910 lambs shorn in eight hours at Puketiti Station in the King Country – land of Colin Meads – held by Ringa Paewai, Willie Hewitson, Aidan Copp, Jock MacDonald and George Parker.

The record has stood for nine years and to beat it, each shearer this weekend will need to be clipping at better than a lamb per minute – or more than 75 an hour.

Colac Bay-raised Max Winders, 30, who’s spent the past 13 years shearing around the world in Italy, Scotland and England, spearheads a team that has strong links to the North Island’s farming region.

“It’s time to put this record to the test – and we are ready,” Winders, son of Southland Stags favourite son Jeremy Winders, said.

“The boys are pinging, and it can’t come around fast enough.

“The hard work’s been done. It’s time to get the job done.”

Other members included Winders’ cousins Ben Boyle, 28, a big-boned Southland lad who would strong-arm his quota, and Josef Winders, 28, an athletic former New Zealand BMX representative and husband of former Silver Fern Sam Winders.

Trent Hewes, at 25, the youngest of the quintet, grew up in the Waikato, while newly married Trevor Holland, 28, was born and raised in Taranaki. Blake Hewes, 25, and Trent’s twin, rounded out the team as the critical reserve.

At the end of eight gruelling hours of shearing, there would hopefully be 3000 or more shorn sheep, five new world-record holders and two happy farmers.