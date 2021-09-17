Plotting our course through the strong winds of change

Nicol Horrell: without compromise on three waters governance structure, the Government will burn a lot of social capital.

OPINION: Lambing has had a bumpy start with strong winds and rain; equinox weather. This reminds me of lambings past; not that fondly remembered.

The Government’s huge programme of change could also be described as the winds of change.

These include the regionalisation of plans, district health boards being reconfigured into four regional hubs and the Resource Management Act (RMA) reform – where it will be important for local community voices to be heard.

RMA and three waters are part of a wider reform of local government, looking at how it will manage community and environmental wellbeing and embody treaty obligations.

Three waters reform (drinking, waste, storm waters) is the most likely to encounter some bumpy headwinds of resistance from many district and city councils that currently own and manage the local infrastructure.

While regional councils have been part of the discussion, we don’t own or manage the infrastructure assets. Our role being mainly a regulatory one, which is set to continue.

This gives me the advantage of being able to view the proposed changes at arm-length.

In the debate so far, the majority of councils concede that the status quo is not an option going forward because over time significant additional investment is needed in infrastructure.

The Government’s answer to the problem is to form four regional entities to provide these services for the entire country. It claims economies of scale, and its ability to borrow vast sums of money at competitive rates, will allow the ageing infrastructure problems to be fixed, over time.

The aim and even the idea are positive and feasible; what is more difficult to accept is the proposed governance structure because it appears that it would be difficult for individual councils to have any meaningful input.

To be successful the plan requires the large population centres of Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch to sign up, effectively subsidising the more sparsely populated areas of the country.

Unsurprisingly, the potential subsidising councils have been less than excited by the prospect.

The entities will be a new structure, yet to be determined, but it is proposed that they be a joint governance entity, which looks less like a council controlled organisation (CCO) and more like a state owned enterprise with a cabinet minister being the only person able to have any influence over them.

There will be extreme reluctance for many councils to hand over community assets in return for a shareholding in an entity they will be unable to influence.

At the very least, the shareholding councils should have a say in its work plan on an annual basis, which would provide some level of comfort to them and their communities.

I am predicting that next month, the Government will announce that “opting out” is no longer an option, but if there is no compromise on the governance structure they will burn a lot of social capital.

If the Government later decides to regionalise the transport and roading budget ahead of the report on the future of Local Government, it will add to further loss of the big local council functions.

This would remove a lot of community involvement in decision making.

Over the coming weeks farmers will be making paddock selections for next season’s winter crops.

Environment Southland has developed a mapping tool to assist farmers in paddock selection, identifying waterways and helping them develop a good grazing strategy.

The mapping tool will enable people to zoom in on their farm down to paddock scale. Hopefully this free service will be well utilised and lead to further improvements in intensive winter grazing practice.

While we have seen significant improvements in intensive winter grazing again this year, there are still farmers who need support to do a better job, and a small number that are basically letting the side down.

Going forward there will be zero tolerance for poor practice that results in environmental degradation and we will continue to work closely with the Ministry for Primary Industries, which is responsible for following-up animal welfare concerns.

We’ll know we’ve been successful when environmental activists driving around Southland on wet winter days cannot find any disturbing situations of animals on crops.

In the meantime, Environment Southland will continue working hard with industry and community partners to support and facilitate action to improve winter grazing practice.

We initiated the Southland Advisory Group, which provided advice to Government on more practical rules for farmers around intensive winter grazing that still achieved necessary environmental improvements.

In a recent Zoom meeting that included Ministers David Parker and Damien O’Connor, I told them that I stand by the work we are doing and the improvements made to date. By working collaboratively with industry and farmers we can continue to make a difference.

I know Southland isn’t where it needs to be yet with winter grazing, but we are committed to getting there.

The deferment of the regulations until after next winter is a huge acknowledgement of our collaborative approach to solving problems and I would like to see us achieve further refinements before the rules are finalised.

Te wiki o te reo Māori – it’s Māori language week. It has been great to see so much encouragement and people getting involved and others giving it a go.

Kia pai tōmutunga wiki. (Have a good weekend.)

Nicol Horrell is the chairman of Environment Southland.