Man found dead in Invercargill with stab wounds, second man critical

A homicide investigation is underway in Invercargill after a man died – apparently stabbed to death – on Don St in the early hours of Saturday.

A second man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries from similar wounds, and is in a critical condition.

Police received a report just before 12.45am that two men were injured on Don St near the Invercargill District Court building, Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said.

One man was found unconscious with stab wounds, and he died at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with similar injuries and underwent surgery.

He remains in a critical condition.

A scene guard was in place overnight on Don St and a forensic examination of the area will continue, police said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff One man died at the scene, and another was taken to hospital.

Cordons are in place on Don St between Kelvin St and Dee St.

Nearby businesses on Saturday morning expressed shock.

Bonsai Restaurant owner Harue Park, whose business is near the SIT arcade which leads out to Don St, said she arrived on Saturday morning to see two or three police cars parked in the area, and had been frantically seeking information.

Park felt shocked and scared.

“In Invercargill? What’s happening?” she said.

A police officer patrolling the cordon responded to Stuff questions with “none of your business” and suggested the reporter leave.

Auction House duty manager Awhina Tane said it was quite scary.

The area was known to be crowded sometimes at that time of the night because of the nearby nightclub , however with the road being closed for work not that many people showed up there any more, Tane said.

Robyn Edie The local nightclub shut its doors as soon as it heard.

"Probably now, with the whole restrictions changing, it's a lot more crowded out there, but other than that it hasn't really been too bad," she said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police received a report just before 12.45am that two men were injured on Don St near the Invercargill District Court building.

Tillermans Nightclub owner Tim Smillie said he did not know much about the incident and that it was a tragedy.

Tillermans reopened last night at 10pm after a hiatus and the establishment shut its doors once hearing the news of the stabbing, he said.

“It happened quite a few way down the road from us. We just felt that we better close the doors early just because of that.

“It wasn’t very busy around town last night, so happened pretty early, so really not sure what happened, to be honest,” Smillie said.

Police want to speak to anyone who was either walking or driving through the vicinity of Don Street at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and quote event number P050337575.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.