Amy rules at Southland Sports Awards

World Cup-winning Black Ferns prop Amy Rule is the 2023 ILT Southland senior sportsperson of the year.

The 22-year-old Riverton local was a significant part of the Black Ferns’ successful home World Cup campaign last year, playing in five of the team’s six games and scoring a crucial try in the grand final victory over England.

She was also part of the Matatū team which claimed the Super Rugby Aupiki title after going winless the year before, and played in the Australian women’s professional rugby competition with the Brumbies.

The ILT Southland Sports Awards are presented by Active Southland on behalf of the Southland Amateur Sports Trust and are New Zealand’s longest running regional sports awards.

Active Southland chief executive Vanessa Hughey-Pol said the calibre across all the categories was arguably amongst the highest seen in the 70-year history of the awards.

“Southland athletes, officials and administrators continue to make us proud locally, nationally and internationally,” Hughey-Pol said.

“Amy Rule, the pride of Riverton, is a great example of a Southlander achieving on the world stage and inspiring other young people to follow in her footsteps.”

Motorcycle rider Cormac Buchanan, a national champion across two open categories last summer, was the One NZ Junior Sportsperson of the Year for the second time in the past three years.

supplied Motorcycle rider Cormac Buchanan, One NZ Junior Sportsperson of the Year, at the Southland Sports Awards.

The multisport combination of Rikki Griffin, Mike White and Dwight Grieve claimed the Southland Kia Team of the Year award after dominating this year’s Coast to Coast, the first team to cross the line by 45 minutes.

It was a big night for Grieve, who is currently in Austria representing New Zealand at the world mountain and trail running championships. The 45-year-old Fiordland Athletics Club member also won the NZME Masters Achievement award for his efforts over the past 12 months, including selection in the open New Zealand team.

The Good Tech Team Coach of the Year award went to cycling’s Julian Ineson. Ineson has been the mentor behind many of Southland’s best young cyclists over the years, including 2023 world junior track championships representative Marshall Erwood.

supplied Cycling's Julian Ineson, Good Tech Team Coach of the Year, at the Southland Sports Awards.

Rex Capil was awarded the BDO Invercargill Administrator of the Year. Currently on the World Baseball Softball Confederation Oceania board as Oceania Softball VP, a role he has held since 2013, Capil was appointed as the president of the Oceania Softball Confederation this year..

The Creation Signs Official of the Year award went to cycling’s Erin Criglington, the first New Zealand woman to qualify as an international track cycling commissaire. She was an official at both the road and track cycling at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

The Community Trust South Community Impact award was won by Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust’s Te Waka Taiohika o Murihiku initiative, which provides rangatahi with the opportunity to engage in a new sport, build confidence, create friendships and be well through waka ama.

Three Active Southland Services to Sport awards were also presented to Southlanders who have made a major impact in their chosen sports.

Mervyn Campbell (athletics), David Galbraith (rowing) and Wendy Ryan (hockey) were all honoured for their service.

The Mike Piper Award for commitment, integrity and excellence by an SBS Bank Academy Southland athlete was presented to adventure racer Dean Stewart.

Earlier, a public vote for the Southland Times Sporting Moment which included Corbin Strong’s Commonwealth Games cycling gold medal, Rule’s World Cup try and Sheldon Bagrie-Howley’s historic national singles bowls win was taken out by Bagrie-Howley.

2022/2023 ILT Southland Sports Awards finalists and recipients:

Creation Signs Official of the Year finalists: Erin Crigington (cycling), Barbara Grieve (weightlifting), Nicky McNaught (squash), Kristie Simpson (netball). Awarded to: Erin Criglinton.

Southland Kia Team of the Year finalists: Southland Lads Multisport (Coast to Coast), Southland Sharks 3x3 (basketball), Southland Under 18 Mixed Touch (touch), Southland women’s hockey team (hockey). Awarded to: Southern Lads Multisport.

Good Tech Team Coach of the Year finalists: Julian Ineson (cycling), Chris Knight (athletics), Vlad Saraev and Angela Saraeva (gymnastics), Dennis Thompson and Scott Eade (touch). Awarded to: Julian Ineson.

BDO Administrator of the Year finalists: Rex Capil (softball and baseball), Braydan Marsden (disc golf), Ngarita Te Patu (BMX), Andy Magness (adventure racing). Awarded to: Rex Capil.

NZME Masters Achievement of the Year finalists: Dwight Grieve (athletics), Gail Kirkman (athletics), Rex Ryan (rowing), Geertien Venter (track cycling). Awarded to: Dwight Grieve.

Community Trust South Community Impact award finalists: Te Waka Taiohika o Murihiku, Southern Queens Boxing, Inclusive Activity Murihiku, Mossburn School Indoor Sports Complex. Awarded to: Te Waka Taiohika o Murihiku.

One NZ Junior Sportsperson of the Year finalists: Cormac Buchanan (motorcycle racing), Alex Crosbie (motor racing), Charliese Erskine (clay target shooting), Marshall Erwood (cycling, track and road), Joseph Koroiadi (swimming), Louise Kotkamp (cricket), Rico Fisher (touch), Levi Stout (disc golf), Jon Rawiri Maddoc (Brazillian jiu-jitsu). Awarded to: Cormac Buchanan.

ILT Senior Sportsperson of the Year finalists: Sheldon Bagrie-Howley (bowls), Josh Burnett (road cycling and mountain biking), Ethan de Groot (rugby), Amy Rule (rugby), Tom Sexton (cycling, track and road), Corbin Strong (cycling, track and road). Awarded to: Amy Rule.

Additional awards:

Active Southland Services to Sport: Mervyn Campbell (athletics), David Galbraith (rowing), Wendy Ryan (hockey).

Mike Piper Award: Dean Stewart