Behind the Lens: Kavinda Herath

Kauia Asher received a ta moko on her neck from Renata Hoani Heke Karena while her three-month-old daughter Te Herena o Pohue looked on. This was the first time Kavinda had the opportunity to photograph and document a tā moko ceremony in a marae and what drew him to this photo was the story behind it.

Kavinda Herath started his career at the Southland Times in 2016 as a visual journalist. Before that, he worked for several news agencies in Sri lanka. Herath is always trying to do something different and is very happy to be a visual journalist in the most beautiful part of New Zealand. He shares his favourite images of 2023 as part of Stuff’s Behind the Lens series.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Adam Morrison feeds seagulls at Oreti Beach on a hot sunny day in Invercargill. Kavinda accidentally found this picture and believes he got the perfect person and perfect background for the photo, which was one of his favourite one this year.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Former Black Cap Lou Vincent is living an easy life in rural Southland, where he’s playing indoor cricket for Lumsden. We all love cricket and Kavinda liked this picture because of the story behind it. The story detailed Vincent's new life in Lumsden following a life ban for match-fixing. The ban has since been relaxed.