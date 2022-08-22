Invercargill teens make NZ taekwondo team for Tahiti

Cooper Gough, left, 13, and Noah Smith, 15, have been selected in the New Zealand taekwondo team to compete in Tahiti at the Oceania Taekwondo Championships, from September 30 to October 2.

Two Invercargill teenagers have been chosen to compete in taekwondo for New Zealand in Tahiti but face a race to fundraise before they leave in a little over a month.

Cooper Gough, 13, and Noah Smith, 15, earned their spots in the Oceania Taekwondo Championships team, at a selection tournament in Auckland earlier this month.

The families of both boys are in the process of applying for grants and fundraising to get to the championships, held from September 30 to October 2.

Cooper said getting the news brought a couple tears and disbelief. He was diagnosed with diabetes two years ago, and while the condition was an obstacle, he said it was not stopping him doing what he wanted.

Both of them got their black belts in November. Noah’s black belt meant he was following the footsteps of his parents, who have both achieved the belt.

Cooper said the international event would pit him against more skilled practitioners than himself, though his biggest strength were his fast head kicks. He will compete in the under-45kg black belt cadet division.

Noah was nervous and excited for Tahiti, and said if he were to lose at the championships it would only motivate him to train harder. He will line-up in the 15 to 17-year-old, under-55kg black belt class.

Noah had also been selected for a training camp in Korea at the end of October.

Their coach, Sejong Taekwondo Club master trainer Brock Monaghan-Neutze, said the boys’ selection would motivate others in the club, which trained about 70 members.

Cooper and Noah were hard workers, in a sport which built confidence and taught people to believe in themselves, he said.