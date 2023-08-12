Southland skiers head to Special Olympics National Winter Games

The Special Olympics National Winter Games will be held in Wanaka this week.

Three Southland Special Olympics skiers will be among the top alpine athletes from around New Zealand heading to the National Winter Games in Wanaka this week.

Aaron Wild of Invercargill, Grant McKenzie of Otautau and Ryan Senior of Lumsden will join about 50 athletes to compete across six different events, Advanced and Intermediate Slalom and Giant Slalom, Snowboard Cross and Snowboard Giant Slalom.

Senior and McKenzie will be competing in skiing events, andWild in snowboarding races.

Athletes competing in the National Winter Games do not get many opportunities to compete, aside from the annual training camps organised by Special Olympics New Zealand clubs. So they have been eagerly waiting to test themselves against their rivals, Special Olympics Chief Executive Fran Scholey said.

“We have a whole variety of skills, with some just starting their skiing careers, while others have already been to multiple World Winter Games,” said Scholey, who added that the athletes will be divided into different divisions after early runs to give every athlete a competitive shot at a medal.

“Our experienced athletes have been a source of inspiration for our new athletes. So the opportunity for lifelong friendships to be formed during the days ahead is what's most important. And it’s a small community, so everyone is always looking forward to catching up.”

Supplied The Special Olympics National Winter Games will be held in Wanaka this week.

The alpine athletes are fighting for national honours, but also to put themselves in contention to be selected for the World Winter Games in Turin in 2025.

The Special Olympics National Winter Games are the four-yearly pinnacle event for athletes with an intellectual disability competing in skiing and snowboarding events, and this year’s games will be the ninth edition since the first national competition was held back in 1992.