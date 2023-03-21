Athletes ready to level up with latest Southland Academy intake

From motorsport and shooting to netball and cycling, promising young athletes are champing at the bit to begin SBS Bank Academy Southland’s two-year programme.

The Academy’s programme supports top young athletes from Southland to reach their potential both in and outside of sport with advice on mental skills, nutrition, athlete life and strength and conditioning.

This year’s intake includes 10 athletes, some who are already competing on the international stage, through to promising individuals looking to get to the next level.

One of them was motorsport racer Cormac Buchanan, who was competing in Spain when the intake was announced.

READ MORE:

* Cormac Buchanan, Southland's modern-day Burt Munro taking on the world

* Southland teenage rider Cormac Buchanan signs with leading Spanish team AGR Racing

* Touch, rugby player recognised at SBS Bank Academy Southland celebration evening



Buchanan said he’d seen the “incredible athletes” who had been involved with the academy and gone on to achieve success at events the calibre of world championships or Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

Supplied Southland Girls’ High School student Charliese Erskine shows off her trap shooting.

“Being selected for the SBS Academy Southland programme has been a goal of mine for a few years now, so I’m rapt.

“Even though I’m based in Europe competing in Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the FIM JuniorGP world championship, I’m really excited to work with the academy team there and apply what I learn to my racing and life in general.

“It will take aspects of my sport to another level.”

Supplied New intake Magnus Jamieson, from Verdon College, has talent in road and track cycling.

The programme kicked off last week with four workshops involving athletes and parents, setting them up for the year with a focus on nutrition and recovery.

SBS Bank Academy Southland manager Jason McKenzie said his team were looking forward to working with the athletes, parents, and coaches to “help them become the best they can be”.

This year, there would be a greater focus on adolescent advice, using Dr Caroline Stewart and conditioning coach Josie Frew’s expertise to ensure the programmes were best suited for the athletes, McKenzie said.

Supplied SBS Bank Academy Southland adviser Carly Anderson, left, and manager Jason McKenzie are ready for this year’s athletes.

“This is about taking that really holistic approach to ensuring each athlete has their specific needs being met,” he said.

“We’ll be providing medical screening and workshops to discuss the best ways of training growing bodies.

“We are really proud of the role the Academy has played since 2005 in helping young people to achieve and, in doing so, provide inspiration for all Southlanders.”