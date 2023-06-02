Southland Sports Awards: Your team of the year finalists

Rikki Griffin’s three-man Coast to Coast team took out the event.

Three national titles and a Coast to Coast victory are featured amongst the finalists in the Southland Kia Team of the Year category for this year’s ILT Southland Sports Awards.

The winners of all eight categories, along with this year’s Active Southland Services to Sport recipients, will be announced at the Ascot Park Hotel on June 9.

The first finalist is Rikki Griffin hand-picked Southland team for this year’s Coast to Coast.

When picking the team, he was hoping they would be able to put a performance together in the three-man masters competition in the two-day event.

Instead, the team of Griffin, Mike White and Dwight Grieve dominated every other three-person, two-person and tandem team, winning outright by more than 45 minutes.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Southland Sharks3x3 team won the nationals.

The second finalist is the region’s 3x3 basketball team, who backed up their win at the previous national tournament.

The Sharks' lineup of Dom Kelman-Poto, Alonzo Burton, Dru-Leo Leusongi-Ape and Tom Cowie successfully defended their title on their home court against the best basketball talent in New Zealand.

Dru-Leo was also named the tournament MVP and he and Alonzo were both named in the tournament’s All Star Four.

supplied The under 18 mixed touch team went unbeaten.

The third finalist is the under 18 mixed touch team. No-one north of the Old Coach Road really thought Southland had a chance of winning the New Zealand title in Christchurch this year.

The Dennis Thompson and Scott Eade-coached underdogs finished the tournament unbeaten after playing 11 games in three days, culminating with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Waikato in the final.

supplied Southland's hockey team won the second division.

The fourth finalist is the Southland hockey side which, after two years without a national tournament due to Covid, made a winning return to the national scene with victory in the New Zealand hockey championships’ second division in September.

With a team selected from just four senior teams, the squad featured two 17-year-olds and a 45-year-old but their combined attitude, work ethic and skill level couldn’t be beaten.