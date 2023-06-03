Southland Sports Awards: Your Official of the Year finalists

Significant contributions on the international stage are a highlight of the Creation Signs Official of the Year finalists in this year’s ILT Southland Sports Awards.

The winners of all eight categories, along with this year’s Active Southland Services to Sport recipients, will be announced at the Ascot Park Hotel on June 9.

The first of the finalists is Erin Criglington, who was the first New Zealand woman to qualify as an international track cycling commissaire and is building an impressive resume.

At last year’s Commonwealth Games she was a commissaire for the track cycling, road time trial and road race, while she also officiated at the UCI Road World Championships in Australia and all of New Zealand’s major events.

supplied Barbara Grieve.

Appointed as a Technical Controller for the Olympic weightlifting at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Barbara Grieve undertook one of the most challenging officiating roles in weightlifting with grace and poise.

Grieve, our second finalist, continues to be one of the most respected technical officials in New Zealand weightlifting, conducting workshops and exams around the country to identify and nurture future talent.

supplied Nicky McNaught.

Selected by the World Squash Federation as one of eight referees to attend the World Games in the United States, Nicky McNaught’s first international appointment had been well-earned.

McNaught, who is our third finalist, was also awarded Squash New Zealand’s Referee Trophy for Personal Endeavour in 2022, one of the code’s highest honours.

Awarded a Netball New Zealand Services Award in 2023, Kristie Simpson continues to set the standard for New Zealand umpires.

supplied Kristie Simpson.

Simpson, our fourth finalist, was named the 2022 Umpire of the Year after a season which included officiating the ANZ Premiership grand final, the Cadbury Series involving the Silver Ferns, New Zealand A and New Zealand Mixed Men, and a test series between England and the Diamonds in Australia.