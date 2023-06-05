Southland Sports Awards: Team Coach of the Year finalists

The four finalists for the Good Tech Team Coach of the Year award at this year’s ILT Southland Sports Awards have all helped mentor their athletes to success on the national stage and beyond.

The winners of all eight categories, along with this year’s Active Southland Services to Sport recipients, will be announced at the Ascot Park Hotel on June 9.

Your first finalist is Julian Ineson, who along with running Cycling Southland’s weekly endurance squad sessions, helped guide promising junior Marshall Erwood to four Oceania titles and four national titles on the track, as well as Cycling Southland’s under 19 men’s pursuit and team sprint teams to national titles, along with a number of other national medals by riders under his charge.

supplied Chris Knight is a top athletics coach.

As the New Zealand team coach at the Oceania champs in Australia, Chris Knight, your second finalist, oversaw some of New Zealand’s best athletes.

During the qualifying period his athletes won gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the New Zealand track and field champs, with a host of medals won at both Colgate Games competitions.

supplied Angela Saraeva is a finalist alongside Vlad Saraev for their work with gymnasts.

Coaches of the Invercargill Gymnastics Club’s women’s artistic and Southland’s gymnasts at the national championships, Vlad Saraev and Angela Saraeva have developed arguably the strongest group of local athletes for a decade.

supplied Vlad Saraev.

The pair, who are the third finalists, have supported national representation, a national championship win and numerous South Island and regional medals, including Madison Philpot’s Step 7 individual national title.

supplied Scott Eade coached the mixed touch team with Dennis Thompson.

Experienced touch coaches Dennis Thompson and Scott Eade were instrumental in guiding the Southland under 18 mixed touch team to a national title at the Touch Youth Nationals.

Despite a limited build up, the pairing, who are the fourth finalists, were able to bring the squad together and build a confident, attacking mindset which saw Southland overcome heavyweights including Auckland, Counties and North Harbour on the way to the title.